Entertainment Updates! From Thalapathy Vijay to Bobby Deol's new look, here are the updates of the day you should not miss

MUMBAI: Be it the Hindi film industry, South movie industry or any other movie industry, the audience always have their eyes on their favourite actors and there are too many happenings in the world of entertainment.

Also read - Fighter: Really! Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s sizzling hot beach scenes deleted from the theatrical cut

A lot happens in a day’s time and it is important to keep track of things and not miss anything that’s important. Therefore, we are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of entertainment that topped the list of the day.

No worries if you haven’t kept a track of news all day as we are here to show all the major updates of the day. Check out the stories below:

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay has been a celebrated actor in South who has given many amazing performances and became a fan-favourite. The actor has been trending for a few days and while the reasons were different earlier, this time the actor is trending as he has announced a major update about his career. The actor is soon to join politics and will give a speech in February.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan

Fighter released on 25th Jan, one day prior to Republic day. Even though the movie opened up to mixed reviews on the first day, the movie picked up later and earned more profit. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan were trending throughout the day for the fact that the audience is going crazy about their performances.

Bramayugam

Mammootty announced the much awaited release of his upcoming movie, which is 15th February. The audience will surely have a great time watching this and the hype for the movie is getting bigger and bigger.

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi received a Padma Vibhushan award for his contribution to Indian Cinema. After being awarded, the actor has been on cloud nine and got visited by so many people and one of them was Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Bobby Deol with Kanguva and NBK109

It’s Bobby Deol’s b’day today and the actor has been trending throughout the day. Along with the movies he has played, now on his b’day, directors of NBK109 and Kanguva met him, released his look from Kanguva and talked a little about his character.