Entertainment Updates!From Pushpa 2: The Rule clash to Kriti Kharbanda-Pulik Samrat engagement, here’s all that you should not miss

Pushpa 2: The Rule

The very much awaited Allu Arjun movie has become a pretty interesting topic of discussion now. The movie is announced to be released on 15th August and since it is a Pan-India movie, there are some other movies which might be clashing with the release date. Nothing official but netizens are now concerned about Indian 2, Kanguva, Vettaiyan, Devara, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, and Singham Again as they might clash with the release of Pushpa 2.

War 2

With Fighter already in theatres and Devara part 1 being a discussion, now the audience is pretty much hyped about War 2 wherein they will get to watch both Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR going against each other. Recently, Hrithik Roshan was asked about War 2 status but the actor didn’t reveal much about the movie.

Kalki 2898 AD

We got to see Prabhas in Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel. Ever since that, the audience has been waiting eagerly to see more from the actor and since his movie Kalki 2898 AD has been announced already, now the fans of the actor are counting days before his release of Kalki 2898 AD. So it’s 100 days to go for his upcoming movie and the hype never stops it seems.

Game Changer

With a lot of hype around a lot of movies, the fans of Ram Charan are now sad and disappointed with the director of Game Changer as there are no updates about anything regarding the movie or the progress of the movie. The fans are calling him irresponsible for giving no updates.

Bramayugam

South superstar Mammootty will be seen in his upcoming movie Bramayugam and the audience is eagerly waiting for the movie to be released. Now there is a small update about the movie that the runtime of the movie is going to be of 140 mins approx. This update was enough to excite the fans as the day of the release is coming closer and closer.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

We all know what’s cooking between Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat. The couple has not kept anything secret and are very much open about their relationship even though they were a little shy in the beginning. The couple looks really good together and

