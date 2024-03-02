Enthralling! Animal Park: Sandeep Reddy Vanga REVEALS crucial detail about Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film

The movie went on to win millions of hearts worldwide and sparked a social media frenzy. There is going to be a darker sequel to the movie soon. Last weekend, Animal, one of the biggest-grossing movies of 2023, debuted on Netflix. Social media was ablaze with debates about the movie's prospects after the thrilling climax scene.
MUMBAI: Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Ranbir Kapoor play the key characters in Animal. Bobby Deol has received praise for his negative role in the film. He had also sobbed when he saw how much the audience loved his performance.

At the end of the movie, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga made a hint about "Animal Park" sequel. In keeping with his promise of a darker story, they even hinted at the possibility of more powerful characters. Director Vanga recently discussed Animal Park and how it will be bigger and crazier in an interview with a popular news portal. He had already disclosed to reporters that he and actor Ranbir Kapoor were working on a sequel that would reportedly be "darker and more violent."

Sandeep even dropped another clue when he predicted that Animal Park would exceed viewer expectations with more gruesome action scenes and greater intensity. People were curious about Sandeep's plans to expand the Animal universe because of his intriguing disclosures.

Animal was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and features Rashmika Mandanna in the major role. Her first cinematic project with Ranbir is this one. Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor all had significant roles in the movie.

Credit:- Bollywood Life

