Enthralling! Animal: Ranbir Kapoor starrer film’s sequel confirmed; The actor set to play a dual role in the next installment?

MUMBAI: Right now, Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying the success of his just-released movie Animal. One of the most anticipated movies of the year, the action drama, has finally been released and is receiving a ton of positive reviews from viewers. Since its release, it has been smashing box office records. Now that the movie has been out, anticipation for its sequel has also grown. Additionally, fans have trended the spoiler on social media by sharing it.

The well-known news website posted a fan-made picture of a post-credit sequence. In the sequence, we see Ranbir Kapoor covered in blood while the words "Animal Park" flash on the screen. This suggests that there will be a sequel. The entertainment portal further notes that it appears that Ranbir and his doppelganger are embroiled in a confrontation. In an unexpected turn of events, a family member of Bobby Deol's rival purportedly has plastic surgery to mimic Ranbir's appearance to play the scary antagonist in the next film.

Regarding Animal's first-day box office collection, early estimates indicate that it brought in Rs 61 crore for all of India's languages, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The Telugu version of the movie made Rs 10 crore in addition to the Rs 50.50 crore it brought in from Hindi theaters. Animal is now Ranbir Kapoor's biggest opener as a result of this. On its first day of release, Ranbir's Sanju brought in Rs 34.75 crore, while Brahmastra Part One: Shiva brought in Rs 36 crore.

Animal has reportedly made over $1 million in North America, according to recent reports. As a result, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film has accomplished a first for Hindi films in North America.

Animal was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and features Rashmika Mandanna in the major role. Her first cinematic project with Ranbir is this one. Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor all had significant roles in the movie.

