Eros Now brings forth ‘Sab Kushal Mangal’ a family rom-com featuring Akshaye Khanna

MUMBAI: Eros Now, South Asia’s leading streaming entertainment service owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: EROS), a Global Entertainment Company today announced a family rom-com ‘Sab Kushal Mangal’, which is streaming from 4th December 2020. Helmed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, the film, ensembles a talented cast including Akshaye Khanna, Priyaank Sharma, Riva Kishan, and Satish Kaushik, Rakesh Bedi, and Supriya Pathak in supporting roles.

Sab Kushal Mangal, is a ‘three-way’ love story about a young woman, a TV anchor, and a local big shot. A small-town goon and politician Baba Bhandari (Akshaye Khanna) conduct the business of 'pakad vivaah'. He threatens and terrifies the people who cross him, but at the same time he becomes the ‘people’s man’. He makes sure that the local boys are married off to girls who can't meet the hefty dowry demands. Thus, becoming the messiah. What happens when he meets a woman who he secretly likes? Will he continue with his work? The storyline is quirky, fast-paced and filled with slapstick humour that will leave you in splits.

Baba Bhandari’s character is hilarious and will definitely be a memorable one. His actions throughout the story is unpredictable and surprising. Sab Kushal Mangal is a complete family watch and a laughing riot. In serious times such as this pandemic, it is the perfect watch to transform you into a light and happy mood.

Commenting on the same, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Now, said, “Eros Now has continuously focused on bringing exciting content. We have some interesting range of movies lined up in multiple genres which will surely appeal to the viewers. This year, the OTT space has flourished and this move aims to make relatable content accessible to the global audience.”

