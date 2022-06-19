Esha Gupta on acting projects: I either satisfy my pocket or my soul

Actress Esha Gupta who recently appeared in the web series 'Aashram 3' says over a period of time, her parameter of choosing an acting project has changed and how.

MUMBAI: Actress Esha Gupta who recently appeared in the web series 'Aashram 3' says over a period of time, her parameter of choosing an acting project has changed and how.

Esha played an image manager Sonia of Baba Nirala, the Godman, the protagonist in the show.

While the actress expressed her happiness to be part of the show because she was already a fan of 'Aashram', she also shared her way of choosing a project.

Esha told IANS: "I have started my independent life at a very young age. There were days when I worked in a cafe as a student to earn my pocket money. But now after all these years, I have a set parameter. My acting project either has to satisfy my pocket or my soul.

"If I am not earning a lot of money from the assignment or a story, a role that is so exciting that would challenge me as an actress, what is the point of doing it? By the grace of God, I am doing well and not really working just to run my kitchen. I am at that stage of life where I am looking for satisfaction."

The actress is known for acting in Bollywood films like 'Raaz 3', 'Jannat 2', 'Rustom', web series 'REJCTX', 'Nakaab'.

Being the winner of the beauty pageant the Miss India International 2007 Esha is known for her screen presence and bold image not only as an actress but also for statements she made on social media posts.

It is her outspoken nature that gives us are positive vibe and trolling at the same time on social media.

Asked what keeps her unaffected from trollers and Esha replied, "But trollers are fans only, that is why they are commenting on my post, right? They are my equal followers of those who love me. It is just that, trollers are fans with negative energy in their minds, so they express hatred. I or any sensible human being cannot be affected by them, we are living life!"

While in the latest project she shared screen space with Bobby Deol, asked about the actors and directors she would like to collaborate with, Esha said, " These days there are some of the most exciting talents we get to watch on web series. One of them is Jaideep Alhawat. He is such an interesting actor that I want to work with. When it comes to filmmakers, I would like to work with Amit Sharma. In the past, he did direct a music video 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon'. But I want to do a film or a show with him now."

Directed by Prakash Jha, starring Bobby Deol, 'Aashram : Chapter 3' streams on MX Player.

SOURCE : IANS 

Esha Gupta Aashram 3 Jannat 2 Rustom Nakaab Bobby Deol TellyChakkar
