Esha Gupta flaunts hot Bod as she shares a mirror selfie

MUMBAI: One of the hottest and fittest Divas of Bollywood is actress Esha Gupta, the actress who won our hearts with her amazing acting skills in her debut movie Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi, later the actress was loved in horror thriller Raaz3 and was appreciated there too.

The actress is known for her strong characters she plays and defining her acting skills with her different projects all the time, recently her role in web series RejectX season 2 was love by the fans all over, the diva is known not for amazing acting skills but also but her hot looks and fitness routine, and the posts shared by her no doubt grabs all the attention of the fans be it gym post of normal selfie.

The diva is now grabbing all the attention of the fans with her latest selfie, where she looked hot flaunting her super-hot Body and giving some major fitness goals with her physique.

Have a look:

Looking at this selfie shared by the actress, the fans cannot keep calm as the diva impresses all with her hotness all the time and eagerly waits for the latest post shared by the actress.

Do share your views on this selfie shard by diva and actress in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more Bollywood updates.

