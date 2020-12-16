Esha Gupta’s latest bathroom selfie is ruling the social media, SEE PIC

MUMBAI: Jannat 2 actress, Esha Gupta is no doubt the fitness Diva and her posts rules all across social media, during the lockdown also we have seen the actress kept following her fitness regime quite seriously. The actress’s Instagram handle is proof that she has been practising yoga and working out quite rigorously. The result you ask? Well, her latest Instagram post speaks for itself. Esha's new post has grabbed many eyeballs on social media.

Esha Gupta shared a selfie of herself flaunting her toned midriff. Her post in a scintillating avatar has booked a spot on the trends list. Fans are going gaga over Esha Gupta’s latest post on Instagram.

Esha Gupta is a fitness freak and often shares updates with her fans from her workout session on Instagram. She had recently shared a video of herself practicing yoga. “Some days are to flow,” she captioned the video.

Esha Gupta made her acting debut with Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi in 2012. She featured in Raaz 3D and Chakravyuh in the same year. She has played important roles in films like Humshakals, Baby, Rustom, Commando 2 and Total Dhamaal. She was last seen in 2019’s One Day: Justice Delivered.

