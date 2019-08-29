News

Esha Gupta sizzles in monokini

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Aug 2019 03:12 PM
Actress Esha Gupta is adding the hot quotient to the world of social media with a sultry pose in a stylish monokini.
 
The actress, who was last seen in "One Day: Justice Delivered", flaunted her fit physique in an image she posted on her Instagram account.
 
The actress let the image do the talking, and her swimwear style statement is on Insta without any caption. 
 
In the monochrome image, Esha is seen wearing a printed backless monokini. She left her wet hair open, and completed the look with a pair of drop-down earrings. The image has received many accolades, with her fans gushing over her fit frame. 
 
The actress will next be seen in Ameesha Patel's production, "Desi Magic", which is scheduled to release in September. 
 
Source: IANS
Tags > Esha Gupta, monokini, Instagram, Ameesha Patel,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
29 Aug 2019 02:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Can you guess who Mohsin Khan is in love with?
Can you guess who Mohsin Khan is in love with? | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
29 Aug 2019 02:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I'm NOT taking the pressure of building chemistry with Namit Khanna - Surbhi Chandna
I'm NOT taking the pressure of building... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Shaminn
Shaminn
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Himanshu Soni
Himanshu Soni

past seven days