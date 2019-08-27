News

Esha Gupta stuns fans with Insta pics

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2019 12:05 PM

Esha Gupta may not have had many Bollywood releases lately but she is sure keeping fans busy in the cyber world. Esha keeps posting gorgeous pictures of herself time and again, which is what she has done once again on Instagram, making the netizens swoon.

In her latest Insta pics, Esha looks stunning in a black bralette worn under a black jacket. No wonder, her social media fans are floored.

On the work front, Esha was recently seen co-starring with veteran actor Anupam Kher in Ashok Nanda's film, "One Day: Justice Delivered". She played a cop in the film.

She will next be seen in Ameesha Patel's production, "Desi Magic", which is cheduled to release in September. The film stars Ameesha along with Zayed Khan, and is directed by Mehul Atha.

Source: IANS

Tags > Esha Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ashok Nanda,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    I am still a child at...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Disha Patani's...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    AbRam keeps up with...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Amy Jackson reveals she...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    'Pehlwaan'...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Sanjay Gupta nervous to...

Recent Video
26 Aug 2019 09:17 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mumbai Indian Idol auditions see a great turn out of contestants
Mumbai Indian Idol auditions see a great turn out... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
26 Aug 2019 07:49 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kartik-Naira to fight for Kairav's custody in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Kartik-Naira to fight for Kairav's custody... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna

past seven days