News

Evelyn buys flat in Mumbai after 10 years in Bollywood

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Nov 2019 12:46 PM

Mumbai : Actress Evelyn Sharma is super happy, as she recently moved into her own flat in Mumbai.

Evelyn on Monday took to Instagram and wrote: "I have cut a lot of ribbons in my life... but none has ever been as special as the one to my own home! Thank you, to my 10 years in Bollywood and this incredible journey that enabled me to fulfil this life long dream to buy a beautiful flat, and that too in Mumbai."

Along with it, she posted a few pictures of her dream house.

Congratulating Evelyn on fulfilling her dream, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh commented: "Congratulations my dearest. I am so happy for you. Extremely proud. God bless you and your home."

Actress Sonal Chauhan said that she is so happy and proud of Evelyn.

Evelyn is known for her comic roles in films like "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" and "Main Tera Hero". She recently featured in "Saaho".

(SOURCE: IANS)

Tags > Evelyn Sharma, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Sonal Chauhan,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
26 Nov 2019 09:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Patiala Babes Hanuman aka Anirudh Dave plays 'Take a pic' with TellyChakkar
Patiala Babes Hanuman aka Anirudh Dave plays... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
26 Nov 2019 08:47 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Komolika to cause havoc in Anurag and Prerna's life
Komolika to cause havoc in Anurag and Prerna... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan

past seven days