Evelyn Sharma enjoys the German Christmas markets with her family!

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma posts a heart warming photograph of herself with family members at a German Christmas market, or "Christkindlmarkt" as they are called in her home country. Sources close to the Saaho actress know how special this time of year is to her and she confirmed it expressing her sentiment on social media: "The Christmas markets are my favourite thing about Europe in December! And I hadn't been home to Germany for Christmas in such a long time... But the best part about coming home is seeing friends and family." says the Indo-German starlet, who is currently shooting for her international show EUROMAXX in Berlin.



Over the past few years Evelyn has been hosting the annual fundraising event for her charity organisation Seams For Dreams, the SFD Garage Sale, in a Christmas market style every year, rallying the film and fashion industry to donate their own clothes. All proceeds of the SFD Garage Sale support the non-profit's mission to supply appropriate clothing the ones in need across India. "It's the time we come together to give, it's how I grew up, and I wanted to share that with my friends" said Evelyn in an earlier interview when asked why she chose Christmas as the theme for the annual sale. Just like at European Christmas markets the SFD Garage Sale sees local handy work, delicious season delicacies, gifting ideas, and of course vintage clothing for the happy shoppers.



The organisation is now in it's sixth year and for the first time Evelyn was not able to attend the fundraising event herself, however that didn't stop this fashionable fundraising event from becoming a roaring success! "It gives me so much pleasure to see the Garage Sale getting bigger and better with every passing year. The response has once again been overwhelming and it gives me tremendous pride to see SFD becoming independent from me. It has slowly become more like a movement in the film and fashion industry to give in absolute style!" quips the recently engaged starlet. Hard work pays off - as the Germans say! And we are glad to see Evelyn getting some well deserved downtime with her family.