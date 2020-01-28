Evelyn Sharma's is sticking to her New Year’s resolution: Only second-hand clothing in 2020

MUMBAI: Evelyn Sharma is taking her the next step towards responsible fashion. To buy only second-hand clothing is her New Year’s resolution for 2020, and it’s an easy one she says! (Reference:



Having grown up in Frankfurt, the Indo-German actress Evelyn has browsed through thrift stores and vintage boutiques all her life. "I've always shopped 80% of my wardrobe from markets and second-hand stores. It's where you find the coolest stuff that no one else has, and that too at the best prices!" Now, second-hand clothing has a very different meaning to her. Besides its widely known unethical production methods, the fashion industry has now also been revealed to be extremely harmful to the environment, using up immense amounts of drinking water, and creating unmanageable amounts of pollution and waste. Fashion activist and environmentalist Evelyn Sharma has made it her New Year's resolution to put an end to it. And she doesn't stop there. She is on a mission to mobilize her fans to join her! Her fashion-based charity organization Seams For Dreams is turning 5 this year, and she says she is finally seeing a shift in India towards a more responsible approach to fashion. She believes that reselling fashion is finally becoming a trend in India, too. "Thrift stores, garage sales, reseller programs online, you can see them coming up everywhere!" she quips happily!

The founder and Managing Director of Seams For Dreams that promotes the reuse, recycling, and upcycling of clothing, Evelyn is glad to see the organisation’s hard work of five years is finally seeing results in the awareness of the general audience. “People used to be very cautious about buying second-hand articles. For all kinds of reasons. Now finally people are understanding the harmful effects that new clothes have on your own health and that of the planet, versus clothes that are entering a new life cycle. It is not just a question of what’s my cheaper option. It’s the new generation of consumers that are simply making well-informed decisions.” Having shopped pre-loved fashion for most of her life, Evelyn wants to make a radical step towards 100% reclaimed items only. Will she be donning a second-hand wedding dress when she gets married to her Australian fiance Dr. Tushaan Bhindi, too? Her answer is: ABSOLUTELY!