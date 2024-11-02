Evergreen! Rajesh Khanna's Timeless Classic: Aradhana, the First Bollywood Movie to Celebrate a 100-Day Run

MUMBAI: In the illustrious career of Bollywood's first-ever superstar, Rajesh Khanna, one film stands out as a historic milestone—Shakti Samanta’s Aradhana. Released on September 27, 1969, this iconic film not only enjoyed unparalleled box office success but also etched its name in history by becoming the first Hindi movie to run for over 100 days.

Aradhana's impact extended beyond the traditional Hindi-speaking regions, especially in the Northeastern and four South Indian states, where it had four daily screenings. Astoundingly, the film achieved a platinum jubilee status nationwide, running for an impressive three years in South Indian theaters. It set a record with 42 million tickets sold and Rs 7 crore generated at the box office.

The film featured a stellar cast, including Sharmila Tagore, Farida Jalal, and Madan Puri, alongside Rajesh Khanna. His portrayal of dual roles as air force pilot Arun and son Suraj Prasad Saxena played a pivotal role in propelling him to superstardom.

The musical brilliance of Aradhana, particularly the evergreen song "Mere Sapno Ki Rani," resonated deeply with audiences. Filmed against the picturesque backdrop of Darjeeling’s mountains, the song became an instant hit. Rajesh Khanna's iconic head tilt and hand movements in sync with the song's rhythm became synonymous with its charm, leaving an indelible mark on the audience. The soulful vocals by Kishore Kumar and the musical composition by SD Burman added to the overall success and cultural impact of the film.

Following the triumph of Aradhana, Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore collaborated in other hit films like Amar Prem and Aavishkar. However, their partnership faced challenges when Sharmila Tagore decided to halt her collaboration with Rajesh Khanna due to his chronic tardiness on set. This revelation, shared in the audiobook 'Rajesh Khanna: Ek Tanha Sitara,' highlighted the actress's frustration with Khanna's habit of arriving late, leading her to choose different actors for future projects.

