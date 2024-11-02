Evergreen! Rajesh Khanna's Timeless Classic: Aradhana, the First Bollywood Movie to Celebrate a 100-Day Run

Explore the remarkable journey of Aradhana, a cinematic gem that marked Rajesh Khanna's ascent to stardom and became the first Hindi film to achieve a 100-day run, setting new benchmarks in Bollywood history.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 09:15
movie_image: 
Rajesh

MUMBAI: In the illustrious career of Bollywood's first-ever superstar, Rajesh Khanna, one film stands out as a historic milestone—Shakti Samanta’s Aradhana. Released on September 27, 1969, this iconic film not only enjoyed unparalleled box office success but also etched its name in history by becoming the first Hindi movie to run for over 100 days.

Aradhana's impact extended beyond the traditional Hindi-speaking regions, especially in the Northeastern and four South Indian states, where it had four daily screenings. Astoundingly, the film achieved a platinum jubilee status nationwide, running for an impressive three years in South Indian theaters. It set a record with 42 million tickets sold and Rs 7 crore generated at the box office.

The film featured a stellar cast, including Sharmila Tagore, Farida Jalal, and Madan Puri, alongside Rajesh Khanna. His portrayal of dual roles as air force pilot Arun and son Suraj Prasad Saxena played a pivotal role in propelling him to superstardom.

Also Read: Rajesh Khanna's dream project 'Aradhana' to be remade by Ashim Samanta

The musical brilliance of Aradhana, particularly the evergreen song "Mere Sapno Ki Rani," resonated deeply with audiences. Filmed against the picturesque backdrop of Darjeeling’s mountains, the song became an instant hit. Rajesh Khanna's iconic head tilt and hand movements in sync with the song's rhythm became synonymous with its charm, leaving an indelible mark on the audience. The soulful vocals by Kishore Kumar and the musical composition by SD Burman added to the overall success and cultural impact of the film.

Following the triumph of Aradhana, Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore collaborated in other hit films like Amar Prem and Aavishkar. However, their partnership faced challenges when Sharmila Tagore decided to halt her collaboration with Rajesh Khanna due to his chronic tardiness on set. This revelation, shared in the audiobook 'Rajesh Khanna: Ek Tanha Sitara,' highlighted the actress's frustration with Khanna's habit of arriving late, leading her to choose different actors for future projects.

Also Read: Sharmila Tagore relives her memorable moments with Rajesh Khanna

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: News 18 

Entertainment Rajesh Khanna Aradhana Bollywood History 100-Day Run superstar Shakti Samanta Mere Sapno ki Rani box office success Cultural Impact TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/11/2024 - 09:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi gives it back to Durva
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Shocking! Pratik Sehajpal Reflects on Relationship History: "I have always been a very toxic guy in relationships"
MUMBAI: As Valentine's week approaches, actor Pratik Sehajpal opens up about his relationship status, revealing that he...
Woah! Ram Madhvani Opens Up on Sushmita Sen's Health Scare During Aarya Shoot: "In Two Weeks, She Was..."
MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview director Ram Madhvani delves into the challenges faced during the shooting of the...
Sad! Shah Rukh Khan's Emotional Turmoil: From Tears to Anger Over His Beloved Dog's Fate
MUMBAI: In a poignant revelation, Shah Rukh Khan's emotional journey through loss and unexpected discoveries comes to...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oops! Durva's plan to harras Savi backfires
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi refuses to go with Yashwant's narrative
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Pratik
Shocking! Pratik Sehajpal Reflects on Relationship History: "I have always been a very toxic guy in relationships"
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pratik
Shocking! Pratik Sehajpal Reflects on Relationship History: "I have always been a very toxic guy in relationships"
Ram
Woah! Ram Madhvani Opens Up on Sushmita Sen's Health Scare During Aarya Shoot: "In Two Weeks, She Was..."
Shah
Sad! Shah Rukh Khan's Emotional Turmoil: From Tears to Anger Over His Beloved Dog's Fate
Dharmendra
Interesting! Dharmendra's Veeru in Sholay Almost Became Thakur? The Untold Story Behind the Casting Twist
Shah
What! Shah Rukh Khan's Surprising Rejection: Why He Turned Down Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire
Madhuri
Really! Madhuri Dixit's Surprising Rejection: Why She Refused to Star with Salman Khan in Hum Saath Saath Hain