Every day feels like first day on set to Manushi Chhillar

Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar, who made her debut with 'Samrat Prithviraj', has been signed with John Abraham for 'Tehran', a film inspired by true events. The project is proving to be a great learning experience for the actress.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 09:15
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar, who made her debut with 'Samrat Prithviraj', has been signed with John Abraham for 'Tehran', a film inspired by true events. The project is proving to be a great learning experience for the actress.

Talking about her experience on the project so far, Manushi said: "'Tehran' has been an exciting learning experience for me. I love how differently I get to showcase myself as an actor."

She is living every moment of her journey as a growing actress, adding further: "Since my career in cinema has just begun, every day feels like my first day on set. There is so much to absorb and take mental notes of."

She is glad that she got to dabble in very different types of films. "With a historical (Samrat Prithviraj) and now this, I have got to taste two very different genres. More to look forward to," she said.

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, 'Tehran' is directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.


SOURCE- IANS

 

Manushi Chhillar Samrat Prithviraj John Abraham Tehran Ritesh Shah Ashish Prakash Verma Dinesh Vijan Shobhna Yadav Sandeep Leyzell TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 09:15

