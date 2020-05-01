With every project coming her way, Disha Patani is seen experimenting with something new

MUMBAI: Disha Patani started her career with MS Dhoni and ever since then, has been seen experimenting with her characters and avatars. With every project, we are seeing a whole new side of Disha and the actress isn't leaving any stone unturned to bring something new each time.

In her debut film, MS Dhoni the untold story, we saw Disha play the lead role of Dhoni's first girlfriend and delivered an incredible performance. The audiences were looking forward to see Disha in more projects.

In Baaghi 2, Disha was seen playing two diverse characters, one being a college student followed by a mother. Disha nailed it and the connect with the audiences she built was incredible.

Soon after, in Bharat we saw Disha in a whole new avatar of a

trapeze artiste. It was one of the most challenging roles for the actress but she truly nailed it and the audiences were awestruck with her performance. The song 'slow motion' took the audiences by total awe and Disha looked absolutely hot.

Malang brought out a whole new side of Disha. The actress came out in the hottest avatar possible and set the screens on fire. Her hot, raw, free spirited avatar was loved by one and all. In Baaghi 3, Disha raised the hotness quotient even more and looked phenomenal in her dance number- Do you love me? And we have to say, all the way YES!

With every project, Disha has brought something new to the table and treated the audience with unique and fresh versions of herself.

Disha will next be seen in Radhe in a glamorous avatar with Salman Khan followed by the sequel of Ek Villian which will be a whole new unseen avatar of Disha.