"Everyone on the set used to be happy when she used to be around." says Sanya Malhotra on working with Vidya Balan.

MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra is a stellar actress and keeps delivering performances that are here to stay with us. The projects that the actress decides to be a part of are just proof of the abundant talent she encompasses. Sanya Malhotra shared her insights on the things she learnt from her co-star Vidya Balan during the shoot of Shakuntala Devi.

ALSO READ: Sanya Malhotra: I'm boring, reticent and shy

The actress says, "The one thing that I have learnt from her is that she has an amazing sense of humour. She is so bright and happy all the time. She always becomes a part of the crew somehow. When you are on the set and shooting for 45 days straight, she really held everyone of us together."

Sanya additionally said, “Everyone on the set used to be happy when she used to be around. The beautiful energy that she has on and off set, is something very inspiring. She is also such a fantastic co-actor to work with. She is there throughout. Even when the camera is not on her, she gives all her cue. She is just fantastic and doesn’t have that air about her."

"It may just sound like a mere thing of being happy, spreading positivity and sharing happiness but this small thing of treating everyone like our own makes a huge difference." reported India forums. Sanya has witnessed the same from Vidya on their sets and also seen how much of a difference it could actually make.

The filmmaker’s actor, Sanya Malhotra will be seen onscreen next in Shakuntala Devi opposite Vidya Balan. Her lined up projects include Anurag Basu's next LUDO and Guneet Monga's Pagglait.

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan Once Helped A Journalist Deal With The Loss Of His Mother; Actress Pulled-Off A Photoshoot Without Charging A Penny

For latest updates on Bollywood, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

credits: Indiaforums