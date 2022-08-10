"Everyone is trying to become Malaika Arora" netizens troll Ananya Panday on this latest picture

Ananya Panday is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her latest picture with her best friend Suhana Khan
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 13:01
movie_image: 
"Everyone is trying to become Malaika Arora" netizens trolls Ananya Panday on this latest picture

MUMBAI :Ananya Panday is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting industry, she is known not only for her film contribution but also for her cuteness. Over time her videos are winning the hearts of fans with her cuteness.

While the fans are liking the pictures of Ananya and finding them hot, there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

Check out the comments below.

ALSO READ – Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day

: As we can see in these comments, many people are saying that this picture shows the nepotism struggle, and some are saying that this picture is edited and she must have done some surgery on her butt.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens and also on the latest picture of Ananya Panday with her best friend? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – This could be the Solution to Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ crisis of finding Leading Men for the movie, check out

 

Ananya Panday ANANYA PANDAY TROLLED ANANYA PANDAY FANS Suhana Khan Shanaya Kapoor BOLLYWOOD NEPO KIDS BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 13:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Rupali Ganguly welcomes a new member in her family as she turns her dreams into reality; read to know more
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television, and it is number one on the TRP charts as the...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil exposes the truth of the actors of Gangs of Wasseypur
MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.The show is also doing...
“I have requested Rajkumar Santoshi to give no dialogues to my character” Ajit Shidhaye
MUMBAI :Actor Ajit Shidhaye has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his beautiful acting...
Akash Jagga rewinds, recalls how tough it was to get a leading role
MUMBAI : Actor Akash Jagga, who is currently seen in the show 'Dharam Patnii', recalled his struggling days and how...
'Pathaan' makes history, collects Rs 219.6 cr worldwide in two days
MUMBAI : The 'Badshah' of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Pathaan', directed by Siddharth Anand, has emerged...
Recent Stories
“I have requested Rajkumar Santoshi to give no dialogues to my character” Ajit Shidhaye
“I have requested Rajkumar Santoshi to give no dialogues to my character” Ajit Shidhaye

Latest Video

Related Stories
“I have requested Rajkumar Santoshi to give no dialogues to my character” Ajit Shidhaye
“I have requested Rajkumar Santoshi to give no dialogues to my character” Ajit Shidhaye
'Pathaan' makes history, collects Rs 219.6 cr worldwide in two days
'Pathaan' makes history, collects Rs 219.6 cr worldwide in two days
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary roped in for the movie Dunki?
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary roped in for the movie Dunki?
'Tridev' Fame Sonam Makes A comeback!
'Tridev' Fame Sonam Makes A comeback!
"What is she wearing on her wedding, this is not at all an appropriate dress" netizens on Masaba's wedding dress
"What is she wearing on her wedding, this is not at all an appropriate dress" netizens on Masaba's wedding dress
Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3, here is the link from the movie Pathaan
Can we expect Deepika Padukone in Tiger 3, here is the link from the movie Pathaan