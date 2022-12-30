Is everything alright between Tina Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, as the former was missing from the grand celebration?

MUMBAI : Currently, it is celebration time for the Ambani family as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have gotten engaged. The grand engagement party was held at Antilla in Mumbai and the pictures and videos of the celebration are floating all over the internet.

Many Bollywood biggies have been seen attending the grand engagement ceremony. From the video which has been going viral all over the internet, we have seen big names like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt getting clicked as they arrived for the celebration. However, we couldn’t see a glimpse of the actor Shah Rukh Khan, only his car. Also, there were many other big names from various other industries too.

But did you know that there was one major name who was missing from the entire event, and that person was Tina Ambani. The former actress and ex-wife of Anil Ambani was nowhere to be seen in the pictures and videos that have been floating all over the internet. This means that she was not a part of the grand celebration.

