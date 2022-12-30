Is everything okay between Tina Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, as the former was missing from the grand celebration?

MUMBAI :It is the celebration time for the Ambani family as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have engaged, the grand engagement party was held in Antilla, Mumbai, the pictures and videos of which are floating all over the internet.

We have seen many Bollywood biggies attending the Grand engagement ceremony, right from the video which are getting viral all over the internet, we can see the names like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, getting clicked as they appears for the celebration, whereas we couldn’t see the glimpse of the actor Shah Rukh Khan, only thing we can see is his car. Also there were many other big names from other industries too.

But do you know one thing one major name which was missing from the entire event was Tina Ambani , yes Tina Ambani, the former actress and the wife of Anil Ambani was nowhere clicked in the pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet, which means she was not the part of the grand celebration.


Well what do you think? What is the reason for Tina Ambani not attending this grand engagement celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Antilla, Mumbai and did you notice this thing, do let us know in the comment section below.


