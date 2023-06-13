Excel Entertainment Announces the Highly-Anticipated Release Date for Fukrey 3 on its 10th Anniversary with a special unit celebrating the underdog franchise.

MUMBAI: Excel Entertainment, the acclaimed production house, is thrilled to unveil the new release date for the third installment of the immensely popular Fukrey franchise. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Fukrey 3 is set to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023, much to the delight of fans worldwide.

After a prolonged anticipation, Excel Entertainment finally reveals the much-awaited release date for Fukrey 3, the latest chapter in the franchise that has garnered immense love and success over the years. Both Fukrey and Fukrey Returns had audiences in stitches and emerged as sleeper hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively. This year, the madness and entertainment continue as the iconic characters return with triple the fun and higher stakes.

Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, Fukrey 3 promises to deliver yet another rib-tickling and unforgettable cinematic experience. The film is directed by the brilliant Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the esteemed banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

To commemorate the journey of the underdog franchise, the makers have planned a special screening of the first Fukrey film, allowing fans to relish the nostalgia and celebrate this momentous occasion. Since its inception in 2013, Fukrey has captured the hearts of audiences as one of Hindi cinema's most beloved desi comedy franchises. The film introduced a lineup of iconic characters like Choocha, Hunny, Pandit Ji, Bholi Punjaban, Lali, and more, all of whom are set to reunite on screen for Fukrey 3.

Excel Entertainment, known for delivering numerous blockbuster films including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2, and many others, continues to captivate audiences with their impeccable storytelling. Mark your calendars as Fukrey 3 is scheduled to release on December 1, 2023, bringing back the Jugaadu Boys for another unforgettable adventure.