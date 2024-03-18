Excel Entertainment Drops Heartwarming Song 'Hum Yahin' From Madgaon Express, Sung by Kunal Kemmu

movie_image: 
Madgaon Express

MUMBAI : Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment is set to take the audience on a laughter-filled journey with Madgaon Express! The film has become one of the most anticipated releases, after the thundering trailer response and with lead actors constantly keeping fans on their toes with BTS updates, and the songs gaining immense love, the excitement continues to build. Now, unveiling yet another gem, ‘Hum Yahin,’ penned and sung by the multi-talented Kunal Kemmu, promising to evoke waves of nostalgia and warmth among fans.

The song Hum Yahin serves as a soulful reminder of cherished memories with friends, evoking a sense of camaraderie and joy. With lyrics that tug at the heartstrings and a melody that resonates deeply, it promises to bring a smile to the faces of listeners.

Ankur Tewari, renowned for his musical prowess, serves as the music composer for Hum Yahin, adding his signature touch to the composition. However, what makes this song truly special is Kunal Kemmu's involvement as the co-composer, singer, and lyricist. His personal touch infuses the track with sincerity and authenticity, making it a genuine expression of emotion.

Furthermore, the sound production, helmed by Bradley Tellis, elevates the song to new heights, ensuring that every note is perfectly attuned to evoke the desired emotions in the audience.

As anticipation builds for the release of Madgaon Express, Hum Yahin serves as a delightful teaser, offering a glimpse into the heartwarming narrative that awaits audiences. With Kunal Kemmu's multifaceted talent on full display, this song is poised to become a favorite among music enthusiasts and fans alike.

Madgaon Express promises to be a cinematic journey filled with laughter, friendship, and heartfelt moments, and Hum Yahin sets the perfect tone for what's to come. As listeners immerse themselves in its melody and lyrics, they are transported to a world where memories are made and friendships are cherished, making Hum Yahin a song worth revisiting time and time again.

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.


 


 

