Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3's Dubbing Commences: Pulkit Samrat Teases Fans with Behind-the-Scenes Snap!

MUMBAI :Excel Entertainment, the leading production house, is ready to take the audiences and fans on a rollercoaster journey with the third installment of the immensely popular Fukrey franchise, is Fukrey 3 which is set to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023.

After teasing fans with the posters, release date, and the 10th-year anniversary video, the makers started the post-production of the film which kick-started with the dubbing segment. The lead actor Pulkit Samrat begins the dubbing for the film and shares a cool picture of himself on social media from the studio. The actor by sharing the picture, wrote,

"From script to sound.

Fortunate enough to be working with the best team possible!

Little details make a major impact!!! #Fukrey# coming soon!"

Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, Fukrey 3 promises to deliver yet another rib-tickling and unforgettable cinematic experience. The film is directed by the brilliant Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the esteemed banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Excel Entertainment, known for delivering numerous blockbuster films including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2, and many others, continues to captivate audiences with its impeccable storytelling. Mark your calendars as Fukrey 3 is scheduled to release on December 1, 2023, bringing back the Jugaadu Boys for another unforgettable adventure.