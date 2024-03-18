Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express took over Pune! Director Kunal Kemmu, Divyenndu and Pratik Gandhi, graced the city for promotions

MUMBAI: The comedy juggernaut Madgaon Express, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, has stirred up immense anticipation. Following the thunderous response to its trailer, curiosity for the film, led by Kunal Kemmu and featuring the talented cast of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi and Avinash Tiwary, has skyrocketed.

Amidst a flurry of promotions, the Madgaon Express team, including Director Kunal Kemmu, Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, descended upon Pune for a special screening for college students and interaction session with fans..

As the film gears up for its theatrical release on March 22nd, 2024, excitement continues to mount.

