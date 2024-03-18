Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express took over Pune! Director Kunal Kemmu, Divyenndu and Pratik Gandhi, graced the city for promotions

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 19:35
movie_image: 
Kunal

MUMBAI: The comedy juggernaut Madgaon Express, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, has stirred up immense anticipation. Following the thunderous response to its trailer, curiosity for the film, led by Kunal Kemmu and featuring the talented cast of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi and Avinash Tiwary, has skyrocketed.

Amidst a flurry of promotions, the Madgaon Express team, including Director Kunal Kemmu, Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, descended upon Pune for a special screening for college students and interaction session with fans..

As the film gears up for its theatrical release on March 22nd, 2024, excitement continues to mount. Audiences can’t wait for Divyenndu,, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam to watch on screens promising even more magic and humor in this whirlwind adventure. Get ready for a rollercoaster of laughter, nostalgia, and pure entertainment with Madgaon Express!

"Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne" and "Madgaon Express" promise a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.

Excel Entertainment MADGAON EXPRESS Pune Kunal Kemmu Divyenndu Pratik Gandhi Ritesh Sidhwani Farhan Akhtar Nora Fatehi Avinash Tiwary Upendra Limaye Chhaya Kadam TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 19:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ae Watan Mere Watan: Sara Ali Khan’s performance, strong screenplay and more factors to look forward to
MUMBAI: Ae Watan Mere Watan directed by Kannan Iyerhas been in the news for a while. The film stars Sara Ali Khan in...
Crew takes over! The trailer this out an out entertaining comedy heist becomes the most-viewed trailer with 50+ million views
MUMBAI: The out-and-out entertaining trailer of ‘Crew’ has made immense noise all over. Following the massive response...
Nitesh Tiwari's Cinematic Journey: From Dangal to Chhichhore, A Tale of Directorial Brilliance
MUMBAI: Nitesh Tiwari stands as one of the most accomplished and insightful filmmakers in Indian cinema. With a string...
Anupamaa : Fan - Fiction! Netizens have mixed emotions of Anuj moving on with Shruti demand to see Anupama and Anuj's love story
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Bastar: Adah Sharma starrer is falling flat on THESE elements
MUMBAI: Movie Bastar The Naxal Story has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since that teaser was out, the...
Sarah Jane Dias grabs the attention as she strikes a stunning pose in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI: Actress Sarah Jane Dias has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience with her amazing acting...
Recent Stories
Crew
Crew takes over! The trailer this out an out entertaining comedy heist becomes the most-viewed trailer with 50+ million views
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Crew
Crew takes over! The trailer this out an out entertaining comedy heist becomes the most-viewed trailer with 50+ million views
Nitesh
Nitesh Tiwari's Cinematic Journey: From Dangal to Chhichhore, A Tale of Directorial Brilliance
Adah
Bastar: Adah Sharma starrer is falling flat on THESE elements
Tabu
Crew: Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer looks like a potential hit, here is why
Mukesh Khanna
Mukesh Khanna takes down his YouTube video and post about rumoured Ranveer Singh-Shaktiman project
Karan Johar
Bad Newz: Karan Johar announces new Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer