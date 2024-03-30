Excel Entertainment shares the behind-the-scenes madness from the sets of Madgaon Express! Check out the pictures

Sat, 03/30/2024
MUMBAI: Madgaon Express, a comedic entertainment from Excel Entertainment, is unquestionably one of the most cherished movies of the year. Since its debut, the country has become captivated by it. The comedic entertainer generated a staggering 12.55 crore in its first week at the box office, providing the audiences with a night of laughter and enjoyment, and has started the second week with impressive numbers of 1,03 crore.

Recently, the makers of Madgaon Express shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on social media. The series of pictures shared takes the fan and the audience into the behind-the-scenes madness of the film when it was in the shooting stages. The pictures also show insight into some of the iconic moments from the film, and the lead cast of Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu, and Nora Fatehi are seen having fun with Kunal Kemmu, who has made a fantastic debut as the comedy entertainer.

Sharing the pictures on social media, the makers captioned.

"Behind the madness of #MadgaonExpress, in cinemas now. #NeverSceneBefore

Madgaon Express has drenched the audience in the colors of its laughter and fun-filled adventure. Well-studded with an amazing performance by the cast, a very interesting story, surprising twists, and mind-blowing punches, the film is full-on entertainment for the audience to relish on the big screens.

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is offering audiences a trip down memory lane in theaters now.

