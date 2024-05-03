Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express trailer received love from the netizens! They called it, "This trailer promises an adrenaline-fueled ride from start to finish."

MUMBAI: The trailer of Madgaon Express has been dropped today. The comedy entertainer produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment and directed by Kunal Kemmu, features Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in never-before-seen avatars. The trailer promises a nonstop rollercoaster ride with the flavor of friendship, and laughter, and takes the audiences into the wild adventures that are led by its talented star cast.

Ever since the trailer was released, it has caught the eyeballs of the audience. The netizens are raving about the trailer for the entertainment factor and the mad entertaining ride, the film is going to offer. Here let's have a look at the reactions from the netizens that increase the anticipation to watch the film on big screens on 22nd March 2024:

#MadgaonExpress is spreading smiles and laughter everywhere! Looks like a sure-shot entertainer that's going to leave us in splits! — Divya__sharma__ (@Divya__sharma__) March 5, 2024

#MadgaonExpressTrailer Looking very Promising . Story of 3 friends definitely create Buzz . Be ready to #MadgaonExpress https://t.co/haPsnw9It7 — Dhaval k Pandya, (@dhaval_pandya18) March 5, 2024

@kunalkemmu The real hero in you came out finally, like the coke was hidden in the bed, this impeccable writer/director was hidden in u I guess. Bhai, ab iss “Goa” se wapas mat jaana #madgaonexpress #filmy — Vishaal Pahuja (@vishaalpahuja) March 5, 2024

FARHAN AKHTAR - RITESH SIDHWANI - KUNAL KEMMU: ‘MADGAON EXPRESS’ TRAILER IS HERE... This one’s sure to tickle your funny bone… Meet Dodo, Pinku and Ayush - the three principal characters from #MadgaonExpress.



Team #MadgaonExpress - which marks the directorial debut of actor —(@DirectorRahulRM) March 5, 2024

A good comedy after sooooo long I’m excited #MadgaonExpress — Anuradha (@Anuradha491484) March 5, 2024

Get ready to witness breathtaking scenery, heart-pounding action, and unforgettable moments aboard the #MadgaonExpress. This trailer is just a taste of the epic journey that awaits you on the big screen. — Kuldeep .T. (@RtRt343608) March 5, 2024

Drama unfolds at every turn on the #MadgaonExpress. With a diverse cast of characters and a plot that twists and turns like the tracks beneath them, this trailer promises an adrenaline-fueled ride from start to finish. — Rajneesh Yadav (@vivo446453) March 5, 2024

The anticipation of watching the film is building with each passing day and now the trailer is being welcomed with a unanimous response from the masses, the film is sure to provide a mad and crazy ride.

From the masterminds behind hits like Fukrey, Rock On, and Don and marking Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express follows the journey of three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track.

Joining the stellar cast are Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam injecting even more magic and humor into this multiverse of madness. With its mix of humor, crazy adventures, and pure entertainment, this film guarantees a joyous ride for all!

Madgaon Express is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, and is all set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.

