Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express trailer received love from the netizens! They called it, "This trailer promises an adrenaline-fueled ride from start to finish."

Madgaon Express

MUMBAI: The trailer of Madgaon Express has been dropped today. The comedy entertainer produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment and directed by Kunal Kemmu, features Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in never-before-seen avatars. The trailer promises a nonstop rollercoaster ride with the flavor of friendship, and laughter, and takes the audiences into the wild adventures that are led by its talented star cast.

Ever since the trailer was released, it has caught the eyeballs of the audience. The netizens are raving about the trailer for the entertainment factor and the mad entertaining ride, the film is going to offer. Here let's have a look at the reactions from the netizens that increase the anticipation to watch the film on big screens on 22nd March 2024:

The anticipation of watching the film is building with each passing day and now the trailer is being welcomed with a unanimous response from the masses, the film is sure to provide a mad and crazy ride.

From the masterminds behind hits like Fukrey, Rock On, and Don and marking Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express follows the journey of three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track.

Joining the stellar cast are Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam injecting even more magic and humor into this multiverse of madness. With its mix of humor, crazy adventures, and pure entertainment, this film guarantees a joyous ride for all!

Madgaon Express is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, and is all set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.
 

