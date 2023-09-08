Exciting! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare on 3rd January?

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.

Looks like now it’s time for the wedding bells to ring for the couple. Ira shared that even though she and Nupur know which date they will get married on, they are yet to decide the year. She told a news portal, “We know that we want to get married on January 3, but which year... we haven’t decided on that. January 3 is very special for us as that’s the date when we first kissed.’

Nupur is a fitness trainer who has trained Bollywood celebs like Sushmita Sen and Aamir Khan. Ira on the other hand made her directorial debut with stage production ‘Euripides' Medea,’ an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea in 2019.

Ira is Aamir Khan’s daughter with first wife Reena Dutta. They also have a son Junaid Khan.

