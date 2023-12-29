Exciting! Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare all set for a traditional Marathi wedding celebration with two grand receptions

MUMBAI: Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, and Nupur Shikhare got engaged in Italy in September of last year. Two months later, Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh were among the close friends and family who attended their private engagement celebration. Ira and Nupur have recently begun their pre-wedding festivities, and they are scheduled to tie the knot on January 3. And we now own some unique information about the wedding.

A source told to a popular news portal, “The Khan family is elated as they’re going to start the new year with a bang. Ira and Nupur will get married on January 3 at Bandra’s plush Taj Lands End hotel. Following that, there will be two reception parties that will take place – one in Delhi and the other in Jaipur – between January 6 and 10.”

Additionally, it has come to attention that Aamir is really eager for his daughter to marry and has been reaching out to his B-town friends and peers to invite them to the wedding and wish the couple well. “Most actors aren’t in town due to the holiday season. But be assured that it’s going to be a star-studded affair. Those who won’t be able to make it to their big day will be a part of the reception in Jaipur,” the source added.

In keeping with Nupur's roots, the couple will marry in a Maharashtrian ceremony. According to the source, the majority of the jewellery purchase was made at a well-known Matunga creation which specialized in traditional designs and pieces. On the other hand, the food menu will have will boast of an eclectic spread.

For those who don't know, Nupur moved into his father's home in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown, which is allegedly when Ira and Nupur first met. As Nupur is a fitness expert by profession, their relationship started out only as a means of helping her with her fitness but quickly developed into a loving relationship based on some deep conversations.

Aamir lauded his soon to be son-in-law in an interview with a well-known news portal some time ago. He added, “He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her… They are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other. This might be a filmy dialogue but I feel Nupur is like a son. Nupur is such a fine boy, we really feel he’s part of the family and his mother, Pritam ji, is someone who is already a part of our family.”

He continued, “Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon, yeh toh tay hai. Discussions have already begun in the family that ‘Aamir ko sambaalna uss din’ because I’m very emotional. I can’t control my smile nor my tears.”

