Exciting! Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare all set for a traditional Marathi wedding celebration with two grand receptions

Two months later, Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh were among the close friends and family who attended their private engagement celebration. Ira and Nupur have recently begun their pre-wedding festivities, and they are scheduled to tie the knot on January 3. And we now own some unique information about the wedding.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/29/2023 - 10:58
movie_image: 
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

MUMBAI: Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, and Nupur Shikhare got engaged in Italy in September of last year. Two months later, Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh were among the close friends and family who attended their private engagement celebration. Ira and Nupur have recently begun their pre-wedding festivities, and they are scheduled to tie the knot on January 3. And we now own some unique information about the wedding.

(Also read: Exciting! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare on 3rd January?)

A source told to a popular news portal, “The Khan family is elated as they’re going to start the new year with a bang. Ira and Nupur will get married on January 3 at Bandra’s plush Taj Lands End hotel. Following that, there will be two reception parties that will take place – one in Delhi and the other in Jaipur – between January 6 and 10.”

Additionally, it has come to attention that Aamir is really eager for his daughter to marry and has been reaching out to his B-town friends and peers to invite them to the wedding and wish the couple well. “Most actors aren’t in town due to the holiday season. But be assured that it’s going to be a star-studded affair. Those who won’t be able to make it to their big day will be a part of the reception in Jaipur,” the source added.

In keeping with Nupur's roots, the couple will marry in a Maharashtrian ceremony. According to the source, the majority of the jewellery purchase was made at a well-known Matunga creation which specialized in traditional designs and pieces. On the other hand, the food menu will have will boast of an eclectic spread.

For those who don't know, Nupur moved into his father's home in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown, which is allegedly when Ira and Nupur first met. As Nupur is a fitness expert by profession, their relationship started out only as a means of helping her with her fitness but quickly developed into a loving relationship based on some deep conversations.

Aamir lauded his soon to be son-in-law in an interview with a well-known news portal some time ago. He added, “He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her… They are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other. This might be a filmy dialogue but I feel Nupur is like a son. Nupur is such a fine boy, we really feel he’s part of the family and his mother, Pritam ji, is someone who is already a part of our family.”

He continued, “Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon, yeh toh tay hai. Discussions have already begun in the family that ‘Aamir ko sambaalna uss din’ because I’m very emotional. I can’t control my smile nor my tears.”

(Also read: Really! Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up about her college dropout decision; Says ‘I regret dropping out of college’)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

Aamir Khan Dhoom3 Ira Khan Agastu Foundation Reena Dutta Netherlands Nupur Shikhare Junaid Khan Euripides Greek tragedy Medea Kiran Rao Movie News Bollywood movies Bollywood stars Bollywood actors Bollywood Fashion TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/29/2023 - 10:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Oh No! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s sparks breakup rumour following Arbaaz Khan's second wedding with makeup artist Sshura Khan; Says ‘Koi puche shaadi…’
MUMBAI: Malaika Arora's appearance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, a dancing reality program, ignited rumors of separation from...
Exciting! Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare all set for a traditional Marathi wedding celebration with two grand receptions
MUMBAI: Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, and Nupur Shikhare got engaged in Italy in September of last year. Two...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Garry gets shaken when Yashraj refuses his request to save his mother
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Controversy! Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan to face 6 months of prison over walk-in Yellowstone Park
MUMBAI: According to the popular news portal, Pierce Brosnan, an Irish actor and film producer best known for his roles...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Drama Alert: Ruhi's Heartwarming Gesture - Building a Rishta with Abhira!
MUMBAI : Hold onto your hearts, YRKKH fans, as the drama unfolds in the upcoming episode of the popular Star Plus...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Exclusive! Anupama fame Samar aka Sagar Parekh to enter as a wild card contestant in the show
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Oh No! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s sparks breakup rumour following Arbaaz Khan's second wedding with makeup artist Sshura Khan; Says ‘Koi puche shaadi…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Oh No! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s sparks breakup rumour following Arbaaz Khan's second wedding with makeup artist Sshura Khan; Says ‘Koi puche shaadi…’
Animal
Year Ender! Check out the list of best villains of the year 2023
Sandeep
Shocking! Producer Sandeep Singh, whose name popped up in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case exposed Kartik Aaryan, says “I made Kartik and before he became a star, he used to take my help; now that he is enjoying his stardom, he is no more in touch”
rasha thadani
Hotness Alert! Rasha Thadani’s new beach is refreshingly hot, check out the pics
Triptii Dimri
Amazing! Animal star Triptii Dimri enjoys the beauty of nature, Her alleged beau Sam Merchant reacts to it as ‘beautiful’
Salman
Wow! Finally Salman Khan starrer The Bull’s shooting to start on this date? Check the deets inside