Exciting! Adah Sharma opens up about her character in Sunflower Season 2; Says ‘To bring her uniqueness to life I was on’

MUMBAI: Recently, the much-awaited release of the second season of "Sunflower," the country's largest in-house video streaming platform and multilingual storyteller, was announced the launch. With Sunil Grover playing the lead role and Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha, and Girish Kulkarni in supporting roles, the sitcom was created by showrunner Vikas Bahl and directed by Navin Gujral.

The exclusive ZEE5 premiere of "Sunflower" Season 2 is coming soon. The criminal comedy follows a group of eccentric characters living in Mumbai's Sunflower neighborhood, a middle-class residential community.

DG and Tambe continue their ardent quest for Mr. Kapoor's killer, having begun off where the first season left off. The amazing cast from Season 1 will return in the next season: Sunil Grover as Sonu Singh, Girish Kulkarni as Inspector Tambe, Ashish Vidyarthi as Dilip Iyer, Mukul Chaddha as Mr. Ahuja, and Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Digendra. With twice as many suspects this time, including Sonu unquestionably the most popular murder suspect in India the mystery becomes even more. As the mystery are revealed, viewers will see Sonu, in typical fashion, nonchalantly keeping them wondering.

The tale takes a surprising turn in the second season when Adah Sharma, a captivating bar dancer, is introduced. Adah's arrival is expected to fill the show with new energy, and her portrayal as the new face in Season 2 is anticipated to enthrall viewers. Adah's character adds another level of intrigue as DG and Tambe explore the mystery, making Sunflower Season 2 an absolute must-watch for anyone looking for humor, suspense, and surprising turns.

Prepare yourself for more surprises, tension, and laughs in the Sunflower universe. Adah Sharma expressed, “As an actor I read Rosie’s part and I was very excited that Vikas Behl and Chaitali have written a part for a girl who is funny, scary, sarcastic, sweet, evil all of it in one human. Saying such wicked things, doing things that I would never do in real life is also a little intoxicating.”

Furthermore, in response to the question of what particular preparation she underwent for the role, she stated, “I play a very strange girl Rosie. To bring her uniqueness to life I was on a strict diet of documentaries about psychopaths, serial killers and persons with multiple personality disorders. I was also put into physical training as a construction worker to learn to break walls with a hammer.”

