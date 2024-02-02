Exciting! Aditya Chopra ropes in director Shiv Rawail for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action-packed adventure, YRF's next spy thriller

MUMBAI: As per reports, Alia Bhatt is the newest member of the YRF Spy Universe, joining Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Tiger Shroff. In the upcoming part of this epic spy-based action thriller, the actress is slated to become the first female agent from India.

Shortly later, it was disclosed that Sharvari would also play the lead role in the movie; however, all information on the character relationships was being withheld. Furthermore, the popular news portal has learned exclusively that Aditya Chopra has locked in the director of YRF Spy Universe's first female feature.

Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the OTT project The Railway Men, will helm Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's upcoming film, according to people familiar with the matter. “The Railway Men is among the most appreciated shows in the digital world and Aditya Chopra feels that Shiv has all the potential to spearhead the first female spy film of his ambitious universe. Aditya Chopra and Shiv Rawail have been discussing the association for a while now and the things are now on the paper,” revealed a source close to the development.

For those who don't know, one of the most loved and watched series on Netflix is The Railway Man, which made its debut in November. Shiv first assisted Aditya Chopra as an assistant director on several of his productions before making his digital debut on Railway Man, which was a high-profile action feature and finally a big-ticket actioner for theatres.

"Adi is confident that he is the best director to helm the young female-led action entertainer from the YRF Spy Universe that stars Alia Bhatt in the lead with Sharvari," the source informed. The insider went on to say that Shiv is prepared to begin filming the untitled spy movie in the second half of 2024 and has already begun preliminary work on it.

“It’s an ambitious film for all the stakeholders and the makers will be leaving no stone unturned to make it a big theatrical attraction for the audience. There will lot of surprises in this yet-to-be-titled spy saga as the idea is to add new flavor to the already existing universe,” the source added.

Sharvari and Alia, who will be starring as "Super Agents" in this spy universe movie, are eager to explore this new realm. The first film in the YRF Spy Universe was Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, released in 2012. Other films in the series included Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017, War, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in 2018, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in 2023, and Tiger 3 in 2023.

War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., will come next in the famous universe. After that, there will be the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari movie, which may be the seventh movie in the universe.

