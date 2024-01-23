Exciting! 'Ae Watan Mere Watan: Sara Ali Khan starrer patriotic tale set to release this March 22

In this film, Sara plays a freedom fighter inspired by the 1942 Quit India Movement. The actress may be seen in the teaser giving a stirring speech in front of a radio in a closed-curtain room while dressed in a khadi sari and puffy sleeves blouse.
Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital division of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions with the debut of Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan, is poised to begin the film industry's year. The highly anticipated period drama is reportedly set to debut this March around the weekend of Holi.

(Also said: Sara plays freedom fighter Usha Mehta in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan')

The Sara Ali Khan film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting on March 22 if a report from PeepingMoon is accurate. Ae Watan Mere Watan is based on a true story, for those who are unaware.

Sara's character is startled when there is a loud knock on the door at the end of the trailer.

Sara Ali Khan, making her biographical film debut, plays the main part. The film was directed by Kannan Iyer and was written by Darab Farooqui, stars Sparsh Srivastava, Anand Tiwari, Benedict Garrett, and Abhay Verma. Ae Watan Mere Watan is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta and stars American actors Richard Bhakti Klein and Alexx O'Nell.

According to the story, the makers deliberately selected March 8, International Women's Day, to release the much-anticipated trailer. It is important to note that Dharmatic Entertainment has five projects scheduled for release in 2024, the first of which is Ae Watan Mere Watan. The biographical drama is part of an excellent program that also includes the third season of the well-liked Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and three new online series.

(Also read: Sara Ali Khan pens down a heartfelt note as she wraps up ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, says,” I will carry this one with me forever”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywood Hungama

