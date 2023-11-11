Exciting! Ahead of Tiger 3’s release, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi make a special request for the audience, find out what

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s upcoming film titled Tiger 3 has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. The movie which is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy universe has been grabbing the attention of the fans and it is one of the much awaited movies of the Year. The film will see him essay the role of Tiger while Katrina will be back as Zoya in the film’s third installment.

Tiger 3 will release on Diwali i.e 12th November and the lead stars Salman, Katrina and Emraan have sent out a special request for the fans. They have urged the fans who will see the film first to not divulge the many secrets and spoilers to ruin the movie watching experience for others.

Salman wrote, “We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!! Releasing in cinemas tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. “

Katrina shared on her Instagrama account, “The plot twists & surprises in #Tiger3 add to the movie-watching experience of the film! Thus, we request you to not reveal any spoilers. The power is in your hands to protect our labour of love so that it can deliver the best entertainment to people. Thank you and Happy Diwali!”

While Emraan wrote, “A film like #Tiger3 has countless secrets & we are trusting you to keep them safe! Please don’t reveal any spoilers as it will hamper the experience of watching the film in theatres. We have worked really hard to make #Tiger3 & we know you will support us fully! Happy Diwali!.”

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also has Katrina Kaif, Emran Hashmi in the leading role and also has the extended cameo of superstar Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. Well there are many reports that are floating all over the internet which are saying that the main villain of the movie War 2, which is Jr. NTR will be introduced in Tiger 3.

