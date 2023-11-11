Exciting! Ahead of Tiger 3’s release, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi make a special request for the audience, find out what

The film will see him essay the role of Tiger while Katrina will be back as Zoya in the film’s third installment.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 15:16
movie_image: 
Tiger 3

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s upcoming film  titled Tiger 3 has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. The movie which is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy universe has been grabbing the attention of the fans and it is one of the much awaited movies of the Year. The film will see him essay the role of Tiger while Katrina will be back as Zoya in the film’s third installment. 

Also Read-Wow! Tiger 3 trailer to be out on this date

Tiger 3 will release on Diwali i.e 12th November and the lead stars Salman, Katrina and Emraan have sent out a special request for the fans. They have urged the fans who will see the film first to not divulge the many secrets and spoilers to ruin the movie watching experience for others.

Salman wrote, “We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!! Releasing in cinemas tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. “

Katrina shared on her Instagrama account, “The plot twists & surprises in #Tiger3 add to the movie-watching experience of the film! Thus, we request you to not reveal any spoilers. The power is in your hands to protect our labour of love so that it can deliver the best entertainment to people. Thank you and Happy Diwali!”

While Emraan wrote, “A film like #Tiger3 has countless secrets & we are trusting you to keep them safe! Please don’t reveal any spoilers as it will hamper the experience of watching the film in theatres. We have worked really hard to make #Tiger3 & we know you will support us fully! Happy Diwali!.”

Also Read-Let's celebrate Salman Khan as the ever-charming and everyone's favorite 'Prem' as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' counts 29 years

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also has Katrina Kaif, Emran Hashmi in the leading role and also has the extended cameo of superstar Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. Well there are many reports that are floating all over the internet which are saying that the main villain of the movie War 2, which is Jr. NTR will be introduced in Tiger 3.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-DNA 


 

Salman Khan SRK Shah Rukh Khan Katrina Kaif Tiger vs Pathaan Deepika Padukone Tiger 3 Pathaan Emraan Hashmi Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/11/2023 - 15:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Television audience loves conflict of relationships: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Amit Behl
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The show stars Mohit Malik and Sayli...
OMG! Palak Tiwari gets trolled for not sparing money to a beggar, check out the comments
MUMBAI : Palak Tiwari, daughter of popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari, often remains in the news, be it for her alleged...
Wow! From a castle shaped cake to butterflies everywhere, check out Asin’s daughter Arin’s 6th princess themed birthday bash
MUMBAI : actress Asin has been away from the limelight for the past few years. But, she keeps on treating her fans with...
Kavya- Ek Junoon Ek Jazna:Oh No! Kavya and Adhiraj perform a romantic dance number
MUMBAI : A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floors. Some are all set for launches in the...
Must read! Swara Bhasker keeps her Diwali celebrations low-key, keeping daughter Raabiyaa's well-being in mind, read more
MUMBAI: Swara Bhasker’s Diwali this year is special for two reasons- it’s her first after marriage with politician...
What! Jr NTR to shoot his action scenes in War 2 without body doubles in January
MUMBAI: The shoot for second instalment of War has been going on for a while now, and several videos from Spain that...
Recent Stories
PALAK TIWARI
OMG! Palak Tiwari gets trolled for not sparing money to a beggar, check out the comments
Latest Video
Related Stories
Asin
Wow! From a castle shaped cake to butterflies everywhere, check out Asin’s daughter Arin’s 6th princess themed birthday bash
SWARA
Must read! Swara Bhasker keeps her Diwali celebrations low-key, keeping daughter Raabiyaa's well-being in mind, read more
JR NTR
What! Jr NTR to shoot his action scenes in War 2 without body doubles in January
Avneet Kaur
Trolled! "Why can't she dressed properly, why to show body" netizens trolls actress Avneet Kaur
preet singh
Gorgeous! This gorgeous Diwali avatar of Rakul Preet Singh will really make your day, check it out
nupur
Stunning! Check out Nupur Sanon in her stunningly hot Diwali look