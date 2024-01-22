Exciting! Ajay Devgn's sports drama 'Maidaan' CONFIRMS release date, Set for clash with Akshay Kumar's ' Bade Miya Chote Miyan'

MUMBAI: Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, has been in the works for a very long time. The 2020 release date of the sports drama, which centers on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, has been postponed. And now, following multiple delays, the Ajay Devgn movie's new release date has been revealed. The movie will ultimately be released for Eid, and it will clash with Akshay Kumar's next project, Bade Miya Chote Miyan.

The release date for Ajay Devgn's Maidaan was announced After four years of delays, the highly anticipated sports drama Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn has acquired a release date. Every year, the movie's release date was pushed forward either due to an unexpected event or a clash with another film.

However, according to the most recent information, Maidaan has announced a release date. This year, the movie is scheduled for a global release around Eid. Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, tweeted, "#Maidaan - starring #AjayDevgn - gets a new release date: April 2024 #Eid... Directed by Amit Sharma. #BoneyKapoor #ZeeStudios (sic)."

On April 10, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be released. Since April 11 is Eid according to the calendar, both movies are likely to compete at the box office. Boney Kapoor discusses why the movie was delayed. Regarding the movie's postponement, producer Boney Kapoor stated, "The main reason for the delay has been the post-production. Since it is a period film, it has a lot of post-production. It has been shot in various countries, various stadiums. So, one has to keep all those things in mind and accordingly see that they look convincingly true to what they were in that period."

Devgn plays Syed Abdul Rahim, a football coach who is credited with establishing modern Indian football, in the 1950s Indian film Midaan. In 1951 and 1962, the Indian football team won the Asian Games under Syed's coaching. This is the main focus of the film. Midaan will be released in these five languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It's the Bollywood debut of Keerthy Suresh.

