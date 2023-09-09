Exciting! Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan to reunite after 16 years for Mudassar Aziz’s next

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 18:35
movie_image: 
Akshay

MUMBAI: Fardeen who was once at the top of his game in the 2000s took a long hiatus and is now going to make a comeback on the big screens. He will soon be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s Visfot and later in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. Now the dashing actor will be seen in another upcoming project with none other than Akshay Kumar.

Also Read- Lol! Akshay Kumar’s badly edited poster of Mission Raniganj catches the eye of Netizens, “Someone is about to get fired!”

Akshay and Fardeen shared screen space in Sajid Khan hit comedy film Heyy Babyy that also starred Vidya Balan in the lead. The duo will be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s next tentatively titled Khel Khel Mein. Aziz is known for his films like Happy Bhag Jayegi’ and ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh. 

A source revealed, “It's an ensemble-cast project centered around long-time friends who gather for dinner and decide to play a game that unveils their secrets, resulting in hilarious chaos. Fardeen portrays one of Akshay's friends in this film and is thrilled to explore comedy on screen again after a 13-year hiatus. This collaboration also marks an exciting reunion for Mudassar Aziz, who teams up with Fardeen again after their first collaboration, Dulha Mil Gaya.”

Also Read- Thank God! Fardeen Khan steps out with his wife Natasha Madhwani and kids; divorce rumours put to rest

Khel Khel Mein reportedly will have Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor as the leading ladies but that is still left to be confirmed. Apart from this Akshay also Has Mission Raniganj, Jolly LLB 3 and Welcome to the Jungle, among others.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-bollywoodmdb


 

Akshay Kumar Hey Babyy Fardeen Khan Riteish Deshmukh Vidya Balan Taapsee Pannu Vaani Kapoor Movie News Mudassar Aziz TellyChakkar
