Exciting! Akshay Kumar and Mohit Suri's next with Rohit Shetty's to go on floors in 2024? Read to know more

While Mohit confirmed the news on his Instagram account, it is reported that the action thriller film will be released in 2024.
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI :Recently there were reports that Akshay Kumar will be collaborating with Mohit Suri for the first time in an upcoming Rohit Shetty produced film. While Mohit confirmed the news on his Instagram account, it is reported that the action thriller film will be released in 2024. 

The film is titled Psycho and Akshay will be playing a psycho character in the film. A source said, “It’s a thriller in the space of cinema that Mohit Suri makes and will star Akshay Kumar in a role like never before. He will be playing a Psycho character in the film.”

The source also said that the shooting of the film will begin in 2024 and be done after a 40-day schedule from start to finish. Just like Akshay’s previous films, this film too will be shot swiftly in a concentrated schedule. Rohit Shetty has been very enthusiastic about the script of this action thriller. This is the first actioner under Rohit Shetty’s banner that he won’t be directing himself.  

The source further added, “Everyone is excited to take the film on floors”. 

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Mission Raniganj with Parineeti Chopra. He will next be seen in Khel Khel Mein with director Mudassar Aziz, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, Welcome 3, and a remake of Soorarai Pottru. 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 10/27/2023 - 16:40

