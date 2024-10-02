Exciting! Ameesha Patel UNVEIL plans for 'Humraaz' sequel starring Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna; Says ‘I guess it’s best to…’

The popular news portal had firsthand knowledge of the superhit team Abbas-Mustan's plans to create a follow-up to their 2002 blockbuster Humraaz. In key parts in this movie were Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Ameesha Patel. The Gadar actress has now discussed her involvement in this sequel in an interview.
Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI: Filmmakers nowadays have jumped on the practice of producing sequels in Bollywood. A few of the sequels that were previously produced turned into hits and even brought in sizable sums at the box office. The popular news portal had firsthand knowledge of the superhit team Abbas-Mustan's plans to create a follow-up to their 2002 blockbuster Humraaz. In key parts in this movie were Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Ameesha Patel. The Gadar actress has now discussed her involvement in this sequel in an interview.

(Also read: What! Ameesha Patel reveals why she does not like the word 'comeback' used for actors)

When discussing the Humraaz sequel with the popular news portal, Ameesha Patel said she wasn't sure if the film's writers had locked down a plot. A few days ago, she joked that it was really shocking to see the announcement of Humraaz 2 all over the media. The Gadar 2 actress further stated that although she knew that the filmmakers and producers were working on the script, she was unsure if it had been locked or not.

“In fact, I came to know more about it when it came out in the media recently where a report said that the directors have cracked some concept,” said the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor.

Ameesha Patel stated, with no further information disclosed, “I guess it’s best to leave it to the producer, Mr Ratan Jain, who will speak about it whenever he feels that it’s the correct time and the makers feel that they are ready.”

As previously stated, the popular news portal revealed that Abbas Mustan and Ratan Jain were getting ready for Humraaz 2. Sources close to the project claim that the trio has written a script that might be a worthy sequel of the follow-up to the 2002 thriller.

“In the last 2 years, Abbas Mustan and their team have discussed 100s of ideas for Humraaz 2 but never came across anything that acts as a worthy predecessor. And finally, around a month back, the duo have managed to crack something that’s not just bigger but also better than the first part,” revealed a source close to the development.

The insider further mentioned that in the upcoming months, Abbas Mustan and Ratan Jain will be working to further build this tale. “As the basics are all locked on paper, they will be approaching actors to come onboard the project,” the source informed, adding further that Humraaz 2 could mark the return of the original cast too. “It’s yet undecided if it’s a straight sequel or a franchise film, but there is some movement at Ratan Jain’s office with regards to the idea of bringing back Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna to the film. There will be clarity on the casting soon,” the source added.

With the release of Gadar, the follow-up to her smash blockbuster movie, Ameesha Patel returned to the silver screen. The movie is followed the actress and Sunny Deol's 2001 love story, including them in key roles. The main character of this movie, Utkarsh Sharma, was also a star.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

