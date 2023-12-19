Exciting! Amidst Munna Bhai MBBS clocking 20 years, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi show excitement for the film’s 3rd installment

MUMBAI : The 2003 comedy drama Munnabhai Bhai MBBS starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi was a massive hit and even resurrected the career of Dutt. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also starred Gracy Singh and Boman Irani which broke all box office records of its time. The film has completed an amazing 20 years and lead stars Sanjay and Arshad shared a sweet note on their social media pages to show their heartfelt gratitude and also hoped for the 3rd installment to be made soon.

Sanjay shared a few glimpses of the film and wrote, “Two decades of laughter, emotions, and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi! Celebrating 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS, a journey filled with unforgettable moments. Grateful for the love and support that made this film a timeless classic. Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon!”

Meanwhile Arshad wrote, “20 years, wow, seems like yesterday… I thank you all for loving Munna & Circuit so much.”

On the work front, Arshad is currently seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and will next be seen in Welcome to Jungle. Sanjay will also be seen in Welcome to the Jungle and also in KD-The Devil and Baap. Dutt was last seen in Leo.

