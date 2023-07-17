Exciting! Arshad Warsi confirms starring in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt; “It’s an insanely larger than life theatrical film”

MUMBAI : Arshad Warsi is one of most talented and self made actors. He made a niche for himself with some of the most memorable roles in films like Munnabhai MBBS, Golmaal, Jolly LLb, and many more. His comic timing has gotten him millions of fans and they are always waiting to see what his next project is going to be.

The actor has now given his confirmation on the comedy sequel Welcome 3 being on the cards and he will be starring in it. He told a news portal, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger than life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people.”

On being asked about his absence from the big screens, Arshad clarified, “The whole scenario has changed in cinema. Now all the movies releasing in theatres are superhero films. They are huge, larger than life, it’s bizarre. I am seeing myself that way. To do a small bit in these big films, I don’t fancy that. For me, job satisfaction is most important. These are films which will pay me tonnes of money. The ones I have got offered, I didn’t fancy very much. The one I am doing is Welcome 3.’

Also spilling the beans on Jolly LLB 3, Arshad who will be seen with Akshay once again, said, “We start shooting in January. It is one of those films that tell you the truth of how things run in the world, good versus bad.” When questioned about his absence from JOlly LLb 2 he said, “I have a feeling the makers wanted to upscale the film. I remember I told Subhash (Kapoor, director) also ‘You should do it with Akshay. If you want to show crowd in a courtroom, with me it will be 500, with Akshay you will get 5000’ Somewhere, the production people realised ‘let’s get a bigger star’... People liked to see me, so I am back. People will enjoy seeing me and Akshay.”

Credit-HindustanTimes