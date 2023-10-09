Exciting! Ayushmann Khurrana wishes to play Kishore Kumar in the singer’s biopic, “I am a huge fan, have been manifesting this”

MUMBAI : Ayushmann Khurrana started his journey with TV and in 2012 made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. In his career spanning more than 10 years, the actor has starred in many successful films and has also proved his mettle as an actor. After a string of unsuccessful films, Ayushamann finally got a hit with his latest release Dream Girl 2, which is the sequel to his 2019 superhit film Dream Girl.

Ayushmann, who is a fantastic singer himself, has now expressed his desire to play singer/musician/actor Kishore Kumar in his biopic. Speaking about his dream role, the Andhadhun actor said, “I would love to do a grey shade or a biopic on a musician or a cricketer." He further said, "Very few people know that I used to play cricket during my school and high school days. That would be exciting.”

Ayushmann then spoke fondly about the late legendary singer/actor Kishore Kumar saying, “I would love to do a biopic on Kishore Kumar. I am a huge fan of his. He was quirky, he was crazy, supremely talented, full of life. It will be very exciting for me to do that. I have been manifesting this for three years. So, let’s see if that happens.”

Ayushman recently broke his silence over playing cricketer Sourav Ganguly in his biopic saying, “I'm not saying anything right now. We have to make an official announcement whenever and whatever that happens.”

