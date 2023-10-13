Exciting Debut Alert: Juhi Bhatt Makes Her Bollywood Debut with Fukrey 3

movie_image: 
Juhi

MUMBAI: Fukrey 3, released in theaters is achieving phenomenal success at the box office, crossing the impressive milestone of 100 crores in worldwide collections. The film's scintillating music and electrifying dance sequences with the title track 'Ve Fukrey,' is also stealing the hearts of fans and taking centre stage. This catchy number has captured the mesmerising dance performance by the talented Juhi Bhatt, who made her big screen debut with this song. 

Juhi Bhatt’s electrifying dance moves and infectious energy have left audiences spellbound, making her an instant sensation in the world of entertainment. Her future in the industry holds a promising array of projects that will undoubtedly continue to showcase her remarkable talent and unwavering dedication to the craft of entertainment.

Talking about the same, Juhi shares, “I am thrilled to have made my big screen debut with 'Fukrey 3' and to be a part of such an incredible franchise. Dancing to 'Ve Fukrey' was an absolute blast, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to showcase my passion for dance on the big screen. The overwhelming love and support from fans have been heartwarming, and I am eagerly looking forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead in my journey!"

Juhi’s journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable. Starting as a theatre actor and a trained Kathak dancer, she has evolved into a versatile artistry she was seen in 'Tum Se Na Ho Payega,' a series on EROs Now and has collaborated on a variety of projects, working with renowned names such as Filtercopy, ICICI, Kingfisher, and Lionsgate. ‘Fukrey 3' is now playing in theaters, and fans can expect Juhi Bhatt to bring even more magic to the big screen.

Juhi Bhatt Fukrey 3
