Exciting! Did Sidharth Anand tease the Pathaan prequel with John Abraham? Aamir Khan to enter the spy realm collaborating with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan?

And since many people were curious about John Abraham's past, there was much discussion about whether or not he should have a prequel. He was an officer in the Indian army, and his experiences turned him into a vicious and anti-national person.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/24/2023 - 20:35
movie_image: 
Sidharth

MUMBAI: In the film Pathaan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the key roles, John Abraham was equally deadly a villain as Jim. He gave Shah Rukh Khan's character an extremely hard struggle. And since many people were curious about John Abraham's past, there was much discussion about whether or not he should have a prequel. He was an officer in the Indian army, and his experiences turned him into a vicious and anti-national person.

Also read:Pathaan becomes the highest-grossing Hindi films; Pushpa 2, Tiger 3, and more films have the potential to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Even Sidharth Anand stated that Jim's character should have a stand-alone prequel during Pathaan's premiere. The Pathaan director stated in an interview, "It should be, but it’s too early to talk about anything. I feel, Jim’s character does warrant a prequel."  And now, it appears that Aditya Chopra is considering working with John on a prequel; according to some rumors, the actor has even begun preparations for the project.

In the Pathaan prequel, Hrithik, also known as Kabir from War, is rumored to make a cameo appearance with John Abraham. With this spy world, Aditya Chopra is, in fact, giving every actor in Bollywood an unimaginable place.

Aamir Khan is rumored to be joining the YRF espionage world amid the John Abraham prequel rumors, and Aditya Chopra is expected to officially reveal this soon. Salman Khan, the actor of Tiger 3, even made a recent hint about Aamir joining the spy world when he said that it would be wonderful for him to do so. Are you eager to watch Mr. Perfectionist enter the spy realm and team up with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan?

Also read: Exclusive! "Pathaan has proved that we should see the content before going for boycott" - Manish Wadhwa

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodlife

Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone John Abraham Tiger 3 Dunki JAWAN Movie News Aamir Khan Aditya Chopra YRF Salman Khan Sidharth Anand Bollywood movies Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan war TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/24/2023 - 20:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Awe! Rohit Sharma's Daughter, Samaira's cute video re-surfaces after Indian team’s World Cup defeat; Kid says ‘he will laugh again…’
MUMBAI: In the 2023 World Cup, Rohit Sharma and his boys gave it their all. Yet just one country can win, and even...
Exciting! Did Sidharth Anand tease the Pathaan prequel with John Abraham? Aamir Khan to enter the spy realm collaborating with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan?
MUMBAI: In the film Pathaan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the key roles, John Abraham was...
Hilarious! Bigg Boss 17: Orry finally discloses his profession leaving Salman Khan split; Says ‘Bahut kaam karta hai…’
MUMBAI: The most recent promo for Salman Khan's controversial television reality show Bigg Boss 17 has been released on...
Woah! Dhoom 2 clocks 17 years, throwback to the time when Hrithik Roshan revealed some interesting moments during the filming of the movie
MUMBAI : Dhoom 2 has completed 17 years! Can you believe it? Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan...
Must Read! When Salim Khan opened up about marrying Salma and Helen, “Never mind if…”
MUMBAI: Sean 'Diddy' Combs is embroiled in ongoing legal challenges. Following the resolution of a lawsuit with his ex-...
RIP! Tanishaa Mukerji mourns the death of ex-boyfriend Armaan Kohli's father, Raj Kumar Kohli
MUMBAI : The actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who is presently appearing in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, expressed her sorrow at the...
Recent Stories
Sidharth
Exciting! Did Sidharth Anand tease the Pathaan prequel with John Abraham? Aamir Khan to enter the spy realm collaborating with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan?
Latest Video
Related Stories
DHOOM 2
Woah! Dhoom 2 clocks 17 years, throwback to the time when Hrithik Roshan revealed some interesting moments during the filming of the movie
Tanishaa Mukerji
RIP! Tanishaa Mukerji mourns the death of ex-boyfriend Armaan Kohli's father, Raj Kumar Kohli
Ranbir Kapoor
What! Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he ran into the bathroom and locked himself there for sometime after hearing the script of Animal, “I was so scared…”
Alia Bhatt
Aww! Ranbir Kapoor shows off his new tattoo in a viral video and it has a special connection with daughter Raha
Ananya Panday
Wow! Ananya Panday gives us a glimpse of her new home designed by Gauri Khan
shahid kapoor
What! Shahid Kapoor’s bike crashes, check out the viral video inside