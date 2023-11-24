Exciting! Did Sidharth Anand tease the Pathaan prequel with John Abraham? Aamir Khan to enter the spy realm collaborating with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan?

MUMBAI: In the film Pathaan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the key roles, John Abraham was equally deadly a villain as Jim. He gave Shah Rukh Khan's character an extremely hard struggle. And since many people were curious about John Abraham's past, there was much discussion about whether or not he should have a prequel. He was an officer in the Indian army, and his experiences turned him into a vicious and anti-national person.

Even Sidharth Anand stated that Jim's character should have a stand-alone prequel during Pathaan's premiere. The Pathaan director stated in an interview, "It should be, but it’s too early to talk about anything. I feel, Jim’s character does warrant a prequel." And now, it appears that Aditya Chopra is considering working with John on a prequel; according to some rumors, the actor has even begun preparations for the project.

In the Pathaan prequel, Hrithik, also known as Kabir from War, is rumored to make a cameo appearance with John Abraham. With this spy world, Aditya Chopra is, in fact, giving every actor in Bollywood an unimaginable place.

Aamir Khan is rumored to be joining the YRF espionage world amid the John Abraham prequel rumors, and Aditya Chopra is expected to officially reveal this soon. Salman Khan, the actor of Tiger 3, even made a recent hint about Aamir joining the spy world when he said that it would be wonderful for him to do so. Are you eager to watch Mr. Perfectionist enter the spy realm and team up with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan?

