Exciting! Five movies that you should watch with your mom during this Mother’s Day weekend

MUMBAI: While everyday should be celebrated as Mother’s Day, we do have a special day just dedicated to them. Tomorrow (14th May 2023) will be celebrated as Mother’s Day, and while a lot of you must have planned something special for your mother, spending time with her will clearly give her a lot of joy.

So, if you are planning to watch some movies this Mother’s Day weekend, we are here with the list of Hindi films that would just be perfect.

Paa

While the Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and Abhishek Bachchan starrer was titled Paa, the movie had many wonderful moments between Big B and Vidya who were seen as son and mother in the film. Even a lot of people had stated that the movie should have been titled Maa, and not Paa.

Also Read: Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway review: Rani Mukerji is simply amazing in this heart-wrenching story

Secret Superstar

While many thought that Secret Superstar is about a teenage girl hiding her identity and making it big in the music industry, the makers intention was to give a tribute to all the mothers who struggle to fulfill the dreams of their kids. Zaira Wasim and Mahhi Vij, both were fantastic in the movie.

Nil Battey Sannata

What if your mother becomes your classmate? Well, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary got a beautiful story of a mother and daughter on the big screens with her movie Nil Battey Sannata. Swara Bhasker and Riya Shukla were wonderful in the film.

Mimi

Mimi is undoubtedly one of the sweetest films we have seen in the past few years. Kriti Sanon gave a beautiful performance in it, and the mother-son connection surely touched the right chords of our hearts.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

If you want to watch something hard-hitting revolving around a mother and her strength, then Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will be perfect for you. The Rani Mukerji starrer started streaming on OTT recently.

Also Read: Vidya Balan returns to theatres leading a powerful ensemble cast in the murder-mystery ‘Neeyat’

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.