Exciting! Gadar 3 in the pipeline? Utkarsh Sharma drops a hint, “Jeete ke bhi bacche ho jaye…”

Now, Utkarsh Sharma, who plays the role of Sunny and Ameesha Patel’s son Jeete has dropped a big hint about Gadar 3 being in the pipeline.
Gadar

MUMBAI: Gadar was one of the highest grossing films in 2001. Its heart touching story, brilliant performances and screenplay are all attributed to make it a huge success. Gadar 2 hit the cinema halls yesterday and is winning hearts all over again. Fans are flocking to theaters from all over the country to see their favorite actor Sunny Deol after a long time on the big screens.

Now, Utkarsh Sharma, who plays the role of Sunny and Ameesha Patel’s son Jeete has dropped a big hint about Gadar 3 being in the pipeline. He said, “Abhi pata nahi, but ek baar Shaktimaan (Talwar, the writer) ji ne tease zaroor kiya tha. Pata nahi woh kahani kab okay hogi” Utkrsh joked, “20 saal lag gaye iss kahani ko. Toh Gadar 3 main pata chale ki Jeete ke bhi bacche ho jaye, and dada, beta and pote, sab mil ke action karte hue dikhe (laughing)”

Jokes aside, Utkarsh has pointed out that the writer has a great script idea for Gadar 3 and it might be on the cards soon! Heaping praises for Sunny Deol, Utkarsh said, “Sunny sir is the last action hero in the entire world, who can do raw action with the conviction he has. Unse upar koi nahi hai” He added, “Hollywood used to have such heroes like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Bruce Willis; but now they don't have any such action stars. Unke pass se agar unke superhero costume le le, toh ek bhi aisa hero nahi hai jo aisa action kar sakta hai (If we takeaway their superhero costumes, then they don't have such actors, who can perform such action scenes). We are blessed that we have a superstar, who is best in action and he knows how to add emotions to it. He also has an impeccable command over his dialogue delivery as well.”

