Exciting! Have a look at the upcoming movies based on Indian army and patriotism

From Pippa starring Ishaan Katter and Mrunal Thakur to Fighter starring Hrithik and Deepika here are the patriotism and army based movies coming from Indian cinema
Yodha

MUMBAI: We have seen some movies coming in the genre of war and patriotism, over the time these movie makers and actors never fail to impress the fans all over with these great movies based on the army and celebrating the glory of our country.

Well having said that there are few movies that are on the way and about to release which based on Indian army and celebrates patriotism and today let us have a look at these movies based on Indian army

Yodha

Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna is an upcoming army based movie, the movie is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Produced by Karan Johar and Suniel Shetty under Dharma Productions. Yodha is scheduled for theatrical release on 15 March 2024

Pippa

Pippa is a biographical war film based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India’s 45 Cavalry regiment who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli in lead roles. The film is scheduled to premier on 10 November 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

Fighter

The movie fighter stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, and serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. The movie is scheduled to release theatrically on 25 January 2024, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

Sam Bahadur

The movie Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar who co-wrote with Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, under the banner of RSVP Movies, the movie stars Vicky Kaushal in the title role, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Zeeshan Ayyub.

Well these are movies based on the Indian army and air force that will celebrate the glory of our country on the screen, which is your favourite movie, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

