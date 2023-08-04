Exciting! Hit jodis audiences would love to see on the big screens again

From Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt to Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji; audience would love to see these hit jodis back on the big screen. Check out the list below...
MUMBAI:Moviegoers decide to watch a movie due to many reasons like stars, good trailers, amazing music, and a lot more. One of the reasons is also the Jodi that they get to watch on the big screens.

So, today, let’s look at the list of hit jodis audiences would love to see on the big screens again...

Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt

Varia fans have been eagerly waiting to see Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on the big screens together. Whenever the two get spotted together, their fans start expecting that they will be seen in Dulhania 3.

Ranveer Singh – Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma have starred together in three hits films, Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, and Dil Dhadakne Do. We are sure their fans are waiting to watch this hit Jodi again in a movie.

Hrithik Roshan – Katrina Kaif

Hrithik and Katrina starred together in two films, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang. Both the movies were super hits at the box office, and Hrithik and Katrina looked amazing together.

Ranbir Kapoor – Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Jodi is also loved by one and all. Though their last film Tamasha didn’t do wonders at the box office, their chemistry was the highlight of the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan – Rani Mukerji

Whenever Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji came together on the big screens, they have created magic. It’s been a long time since we have seen them together in a cameo. So, it will be a treat for the audience to watch them on the big screens together.

Is there any Jodi you would want to see on the big screens again? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Varun Dhawan Alia Bhatt Ranveer Singh Anushka Sharma Hrithik Roshan Katrina Kaif Ranbir Kapoor Deepika Padukone Shah Rukh Khan Rani Mukerji
