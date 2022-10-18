Exciting! Honsla Rakh girl Shehnaaz Gill takes us through her weight loss journey and healthy diet ideas

MUMBAI : Also read: Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill signs a South movie with a big director and actor

Shehnaaz Gill is no longer an unfamiliar name because of her stint in Bigg Boss and she’ll be seen in two big Bollywood projects. The actress has many fan clubs who support her through her endeavours and are happy to see her doing well for herself.

She is quirky and bubby and real and people love that about her. Recently the actress opened up about her weight loss journey during a candid conversation with Varun Sharma in Bingo! Comedy Adda season 2. She shared about how Covid-19 pandemic was a tough time and eating a vada pav too made her gain a lot of weight.

The actress went on to say, “Bol bol ke thak chuki, nazar lag gai hai. Hafta bhar control karti hun and uske baad khato hu toh bhi pet nikal jata hai.” She said that everyone might say that people get fat in Punjab but I was having a paunch in Mumbai, after eating a vada pav too.

Then she went on to talk about her diet and said that it wasn’t like she did something different but reduced her portion size. She said that drinking lots of water helps, hydrates the body, suppresses appetite and she likes to add cucumber and strawberries to make her water tasty.

The actress was all for losing weight effectively even while staying home and if one is not allowed to go outside, then they can walk in the house.

