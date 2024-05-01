Exciting! Janhvi Kapoor steps in 'Dulhania 3' opposite Varun Dhawan; Karan Johar clarifies reports

Varun Dhawan is linked to the project; however, Bhatt has left the franchise owing to scheduling conflicts, and another actress will feature in it. It was announced a day ago that Janhvi Kapoor had been cast in Dulhania 3. In 2023, the two stars were seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal.
Janhvi

MUMBAI: Dharma Productions is continuing the Dulhania franchise without Alia Bhatt. Varun Dhawan is linked to the project; however, Bhatt has left the franchise owing to scheduling conflicts, and another actress will feature in it. It was announced a day ago that Janhvi Kapoor had been cast in Dulhania 3. In 2023, the two stars were seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal.

Also read:Woah! Varun Dhawan to Romance Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dulhania 3' as Alia Bhatt Steps Aside

The project is scheduled to launch in 2024, according to a story in Peeping Moon, later this year. According to a source, “Janhvi Kapoor has been brought on board to play a new “Dulhania” opposite Varun. Alia is not returning to the cherished franchise, and while the reason for her absence remains unclear (it could be her busy schedule in 2024), it has benefited Janhvi as she has bagged her first franchise film with this title.”

An earlier reports suggested, “Varun, Shashank, and Karan Johar have discussed several ideas for Dulhania 3 and have finally locked one. The film is all set to go on floors at the end of 2024 and the makers have begun the hunt for a new actress to play Dulhania to Varun. There is a high chance for Karan and Varun to launch a fresh face with the new Dulhania film.”

However, Karan Johar explained on Instagram stories on January 5th afternoon. He declared, “Every morning I wake up to news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma productions... would request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one! We will give details when the time and plans are formulated and fructified! We are humbled by the excitement shown to our future films but would love to have accuracy instead of speculation... Respectfully, Karan Johar.”

Janhvi Kapoor is actively expanding her career in the meantime. She has Ulajh with Gulshan Devaiah, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, and Devara with Jr. NTR.  However, Varun Dhawan will next appear in David Dhawan's next film, Atlee Kumar's next production, Raj & DK's Citadel India, and Amar Kaushik's Bhediya 2.

Also read: Wow! Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar's Dulhania 3 Set to Roll in 2024: Here's the Inside Scoop

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit- Bollywoodhungama

