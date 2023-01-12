Exciting! Junooniyatt 2 on the cards with Ankit Gupta in the lead? Read on to know the deets

Nine months after its premiere on Colors TV, Junooniyatt went off-air and was replaced by Doree. The Ankit Gupta starrer is making headlines once again.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 16:20
movie_image: 
Ankit Gupta

MUMBAI: Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is producing the show for Colors and the show stars Udaariyaan’s previous lead Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta as the lead, Gautam Vig as the second lead and Neha Rana as the female lead. The show is set to bring a new take on a musical drama and how music impacts the lives of these three individuals. The current track is about Elaahi’s audition mess.

ALSO READ: Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig starrer Juooniyat’s first look at the promo shoot will blow your mind! Check it out!

Nine months after its premiere on Colors TV, Junooniyatt went off-air and was replaced by Doree. The Ankit Gupta starrer is making headlines once again. As per a source, “There's no truth to the rumours about Ankit Gupta playing the lead role in Junooniyatt 2. He is back in Mumbai. Ankit is in talks with different production houses for their upcoming projects. After Bigg Boss 16, he didn't get a break and directly started shooting for the show in Chandigarh. He is enjoying the much-needed break and also talking with a few producers for projects. When the channel has not confirmed the rumours, how can we believe it?”

Ankit Gupta however denied knowing about Junooniyatt 2. He said, “Sabse pehle mujhe ye batao ki aap logon ko ye information mil kaha se rahi hai? Mere paas Junooniyatt 2 ki koi information nahi hai, Ravi-Sargun ke paas bhi nahi hogi, agar hoti toh mujhe batate. But, I've no information about it. Kuch aisa hoga toh we'll sit and discuss and then we'll see what needs to be done.”

Apart from this, Ankit has been part of Udaariyaan with Priyanka Chahar Chouudhary and also been part of Bigg Boss 16.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “I think that Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are in a relationship and I feel Priyanka has a high chance of winning the show” - Krushna Abhishek

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-FilmiBeat

Neha Rana Junooniyatt 2 Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chaher Choudary Isha Malviya Hitesh Bharadwaj Colors Dreamiyata Ravie Dubey Gautam Vig BB16 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 16:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dabangii: Oh No! Kasturi harbors a sinister plan
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
High Drama: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Anupamaa to have a cross-over episode; Anupamaa to give words of wisdom to Vandana as she decides to marry Kunal!
MUMBAI : Star Plus shows Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Anupamaa are two of the most loved shows on television. Both the...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Huge Drama! Jay stuns after finding Reyansh name in Aradhana’s mehendi
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Woah! Kunal proposes Vandana for marriage, latter feels shocked
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Oh no! Vijay threatens to break ties with Vandana if she agrees to marry Kunal
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Kavya: What! Police takes Kavya into radar, Adhiraj arrives in time
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, the captivating show "Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon" features the incredibly...
Recent Stories
Ankit Gupta
Exciting! Junooniyatt 2 on the cards with Ankit Gupta in the lead? Read on to know the deets
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tiger
Box office! Tiger 3 closes on disappointing numbers, whereas Farrey falls further flat
Jawan
Exciting! A video of Jawan director Atlee confirming Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay’s collaboration for the next film went viral; Says ‘ I'm writing it…’
shah
Must Read! From Shah Rukh Khan to Bobby Deol, check out the biggest comebacks of this year
Rahit Bal
Oh No! Rahit Bal not responding to noise or touch, his pacemaker has played up, fashion designer continues to be in critical state
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram
Stunning! Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s first public appearance post-wedding; New bride mesmerizes in red salwar suit and magalsutra
Animal
Animal review! Strong performances and execution definitely elevate this dragged version of father and son love story