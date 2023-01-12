Exciting! Junooniyatt 2 on the cards with Ankit Gupta in the lead? Read on to know the deets

MUMBAI: Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is producing the show for Colors and the show stars Udaariyaan’s previous lead Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta as the lead, Gautam Vig as the second lead and Neha Rana as the female lead. The show is set to bring a new take on a musical drama and how music impacts the lives of these three individuals. The current track is about Elaahi’s audition mess.

Nine months after its premiere on Colors TV, Junooniyatt went off-air and was replaced by Doree. The Ankit Gupta starrer is making headlines once again. As per a source, “There's no truth to the rumours about Ankit Gupta playing the lead role in Junooniyatt 2. He is back in Mumbai. Ankit is in talks with different production houses for their upcoming projects. After Bigg Boss 16, he didn't get a break and directly started shooting for the show in Chandigarh. He is enjoying the much-needed break and also talking with a few producers for projects. When the channel has not confirmed the rumours, how can we believe it?”

Ankit Gupta however denied knowing about Junooniyatt 2. He said, “Sabse pehle mujhe ye batao ki aap logon ko ye information mil kaha se rahi hai? Mere paas Junooniyatt 2 ki koi information nahi hai, Ravi-Sargun ke paas bhi nahi hogi, agar hoti toh mujhe batate. But, I've no information about it. Kuch aisa hoga toh we'll sit and discuss and then we'll see what needs to be done.”

Apart from this, Ankit has been part of Udaariyaan with Priyanka Chahar Chouudhary and also been part of Bigg Boss 16.

