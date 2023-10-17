Exciting! Karan Johar confirms directing an action film next, gives an important update on Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan starrer Dulhania franchise

MUMBAI: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released in 1998 and was way ahead of its time. The film was a blockbuster hit. The film had a fantastic cast that included Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. It was Karan Johar’s directorial debut however he himself couldn't stay back to watch the film. The film recently celebrated 25 years of its release and Karan recalled some shocking moments.

Karan who recently celebrated 25 years of his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and is known for his romantic dramas, has now confirmed that his next directorial will be an action packed film.

When Asked if his next will be an actioner, Karan stated, “When I announce something, I make it. To me, action is also the result of an emotion. Just fighting someone for no reason is a film that will go nowhere. Motivationally, action should come from a strong place of emotion. For me, action is a subset and emotion is in the front. If I can crack the narrative that emotion is in the front, the action will follow and then it’s the function of getting great talent on board. Pop-corn is great, but just making a pop-corn action entertainer isn’t something that would excite me.”

Karan spoke about not being too keen on making sequels and franchises. He also spoke about his Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Dulhania franchise saying, “I don’t know how to plan these things. We do want to make the third Dulhania film and I hope we will at some point. It’s a love story franchise, that actually doesn’t exist. It’s only us that made it. Humpty, Badri and now we are looking forward to making another Dulhania film.”

Karan added, “We are creating some franchises as we speak, which I don’t want to reveal at this point of time. I go by stories much more than franchises. I feel like many people make projects and those never result in good films. One should make a franchise only when it’s a good story. Not everything should be 2. Sometimes, I am given that advice for commercial reasons but many a time I wonder if is it fair to the audience. But the world does it, and it is successful. I have been asked so many times to make K3G 2 but the story ended where it had to. My faith is more in stories than franchises and numbers.”

