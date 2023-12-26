Exciting! Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri set to collaborate for Aashiqui 3; The film will go on floors in 2024

When the trio revealed the movie, they generated a great deal of interest among both critics and viewers. The crew has been trying to produce a distinctive music composition for Aashiqui 3, with Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu promising a musical love story that would be remembered for years.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/26/2023 - 19:00
movie_image: 
Kartik

MUMBAI: Earlier in the year, Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Kartik Aaryan collaborated on Aashiqui 3, the third installment in the Aashiqui series. When the trio revealed the movie, they generated a great deal of interest among both critics and viewers. The crew has been trying to produce a distinctive music composition for Aashiqui 3, with Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu promising a musical love story that would be remembered for years.

Also read: Wow! Here's Kartik Aryan revealing about his most challenging scene from his upcoming movie Chandu Champion, check it out

Additionally, the Aashiqui 3 team has cast Triptii Dimri to play the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan, as per popular news reports. A person with knowledge of the situation claims that Triptii, the current national crush, has been cast by the directors to play Kartik Aaryan's romantic interest.

A source close to the development revealed to a popular news portal, “Triptii has been the talk of the town following the historic success of Animal and the makers feel that she would set the screen on fire with Kartik Aaryan. The conversations have been on for quite some time and the makers have now locked her as the female lead.”

The remaining cast members will be locked shortly after the Anurag Basu-directed film to go on floors in the first quarter of 2024. It's interesting to note that Kartik Aaryan is eager to explore the deep world of romance with Aashiqui in this, his second franchise film after Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

“It’s a new space for Kartik too and he will be looking to explore the intense side of romance. He has been a graduate of rom-coms and will now be switching zones to another world of love stories. He is also very excited to embark on this journey,” the source added.

Before beginning filming, the source said that Kartik and Triptii will participate in several workshops and script-reading sessions. Aashiqui 3, which is scheduled to be released in the first quarter of 2024, will be Kartik and Triptii's first joint venture. In addition to Aashiqui, Kartik is scheduled to begin production on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is being prepared for release on Diwali in 2024 and is being directed by Anees Bazmee.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan’s first look from Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming Kabir Khan directorial 'Chandu Champion is phenomenal!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Kartik Aryan Triptii Dimri Anurag Basu Anees Bazmee Chandu Champion Sajid Nadiadwala Kabir Khan Satyaprem Ki Katha Bollywood News Movie News Bollywood Aashiqui 3 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Paralympics TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/26/2023 - 19:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Rohit slaps Armaan in front of the whole family
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Wow! Ram Charan and Upasana's Heartwarming Christmas Celebration with Baby Klin Kaara Melts Hearts - Exclusive Pics Inside
MUMBAI: Global sensation Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana, recently gave fans a glimpse of their heartwarming Christmas...
Exclusive! Dunki actress Komal Sachdeva shared, “When I was selected for the movie I thought it was a big prank”
MUMBAI: We have seen and loved the actress Komal Sachdeva in different projects, currently the actress is getting some...
Wow! Esha Deol's Heartwarming Christmas Celebration with Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Ahana; Sunny Deol Grooves to Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu'
MUMBAI: As the world embraced the joy of Christmas on December 25, Bollywood's Deol family came together for a...
Exciting! Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri set to collaborate for Aashiqui 3; The film will go on floors in 2024
MUMBAI: Earlier in the year, Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Kartik Aaryan collaborated on Aashiqui 3, the third...
What! "Salaar" Makers Delete All Box Office Posts from Twitter – Prabhas Fans Decode the Truth!
MUMBAI: In the realm of cinema clashes, the inevitable fan rivalry has surfaced once again with the release of Shah...
Recent Stories
Ram
Wow! Ram Charan and Upasana's Heartwarming Christmas Celebration with Baby Klin Kaara Melts Hearts - Exclusive Pics Inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ram
Wow! Ram Charan and Upasana's Heartwarming Christmas Celebration with Baby Klin Kaara Melts Hearts - Exclusive Pics Inside
Komal
Exclusive! Dunki actress Komal Sachdeva shared, “When I was selected for the movie I thought it was a big prank”
Esha
Wow! Esha Deol's Heartwarming Christmas Celebration with Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Ahana; Sunny Deol Grooves to Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu'
Prabhas
What! "Salaar" Makers Delete All Box Office Posts from Twitter – Prabhas Fans Decode the Truth!
Year Ender
Year Ender! Here the top grosser of the year 2023
The Murder
Exclusive! Innocent: The Murder Mystery and Why-Five actor Ahmad Kabir Shadan will be seen in the movie titled Bastar