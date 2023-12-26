Exciting! Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri set to collaborate for Aashiqui 3; The film will go on floors in 2024

MUMBAI: Earlier in the year, Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Kartik Aaryan collaborated on Aashiqui 3, the third installment in the Aashiqui series. When the trio revealed the movie, they generated a great deal of interest among both critics and viewers. The crew has been trying to produce a distinctive music composition for Aashiqui 3, with Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu promising a musical love story that would be remembered for years.

Additionally, the Aashiqui 3 team has cast Triptii Dimri to play the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan, as per popular news reports. A person with knowledge of the situation claims that Triptii, the current national crush, has been cast by the directors to play Kartik Aaryan's romantic interest.

A source close to the development revealed to a popular news portal, “Triptii has been the talk of the town following the historic success of Animal and the makers feel that she would set the screen on fire with Kartik Aaryan. The conversations have been on for quite some time and the makers have now locked her as the female lead.”

The remaining cast members will be locked shortly after the Anurag Basu-directed film to go on floors in the first quarter of 2024. It's interesting to note that Kartik Aaryan is eager to explore the deep world of romance with Aashiqui in this, his second franchise film after Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

“It’s a new space for Kartik too and he will be looking to explore the intense side of romance. He has been a graduate of rom-coms and will now be switching zones to another world of love stories. He is also very excited to embark on this journey,” the source added.

Before beginning filming, the source said that Kartik and Triptii will participate in several workshops and script-reading sessions. Aashiqui 3, which is scheduled to be released in the first quarter of 2024, will be Kartik and Triptii's first joint venture. In addition to Aashiqui, Kartik is scheduled to begin production on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is being prepared for release on Diwali in 2024 and is being directed by Anees Bazmee.

Credit- Pinkvilla